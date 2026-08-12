Gardena Serra High’s AJ McBean is ready to run over the competition

Running back AJ McBean transferred from Mira Costa to Gardena Serra and is ready for a big season after committing to Stanford.

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Second in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, AJ McBean, Gardena Serra running back.

Hidden from any spotlight and comfortable conducting his training and workouts anonymously while motivated by his own dreams and aspirations, AJ McBean has embraced the mindset every top athlete understands: Progress comes when no one else is watching.

“I’ve been working pretty much myself,” said the 5-foot-11, 210-pound running back who transferred from Mira Costa to Gardena Serra. “I’m self-made. I’ve been training on my own just grinding ... getting bigger, faster, stronger. I’ve seen the progress.”

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All it takes to understand how he’s been turning himself into a freight train is seeing his time in the 100 meters on the track team in the spring. He started out running it in 10.61 seconds, his best opening mark in three years. Then came a 10.55.

Not bad for someone who started with an 11.7 his freshman year and was down to 11.3 by season’s end. That’s the McBean mantra — keep improving.

Track has been critical in his speed development, something that attracts immediate attention from college recruiters when a good 100-meter time comes out.

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“I got a lot of texts and a lot of calls,” he said after his 10.61. “That’s legit.”

Despite ankle injuries the last two seasons, McBean has shown how well he can run with a football when healthy.

As a senior, he wants to take his skills to another level, using his size and improved speed to become an all-around back, whether running, blocking or catching passes. He committed to Stanford in June.

There really is a fearless gene circulating through his blood.

“No sympathy,” he says of a defender looking into his eyes and discovering his power, size and strength.

“My mindset going into any game is run through their face. If they’re coming at me, I have no remorse going through them. If I need to go to the outside and beat them with speed, I can do that and it shows with my track time.”

Living in Hermosa Beach, he’s grown up in an apartment 30 steps from the beach. He can surf, but he’s gotten so big that he’s switched to a long board.

“I gave up on the short board a couple years ago,” he said.

Once again, his athleticism comes through, riding a wave and showing his agility.

The fitness center is where he spends hours. He says he’s squatting more than 500 pounds and lifting 110-pound dumbbells.

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He lives in an area where spotting a pro athlete walking or working out is routine. McBean remembers seeing Cooper Kupp when he was with the Rams, and Pete Carroll too. In the gym, seeing how massive a pro athlete is drives McBean to never settle for being ordinary.

“I see all the professionals working on their craft and can take that from them,” he said.

The sand is good for recovery on Saturday mornings during the football season. He lives in an area where beach volleyball is beloved.

“I play a little bit of volleyball,” he said. “I’m not too good at it.”

Just like surfing, if he put his mind to it, he’d get good at volleyball, but for now, football is the focus for him and his family. He said they’re moving so he can be immediately eligible.

There’s no telling how many yards he’ll gain, how many touchdowns he’ll score and how many passes he’ll catch this fall considering what he has done this offseason. Only he knows what he’s accomplished.

“I believe in myself and trust myself,” he said.

Thursday: Austin Miller, Bellflower receiver.

Running backs to watch

Maliq Allen, St. John Bosco, 5-8, 180, Sr.: Trying to return to sophomore form

Makai Buchanan, Victor Valley, 6-1, 185, So.: Ran 10.37 seconds in 100 meters in spring

Malaki Davis, Corona Centennial, 6-1, 220, Jr.: Big and powerful

Kevika Mata’utia-Martinez, La Habra, 6-0, 210, Sr.: Rushed for more than 1,400 yards

AJ McBean, Mira Costa, 5-11, 210, Sr.: Stanford commit has speed and big-body strength

Malachi McFarland, Damien, 5-10, 180, Sr.: His speed makes him a big-play asset

Asir Nembhard, Mater Dei, 5-9, 175, So.: All signs point toward a breakout season

Jaxsen Stokes, Sierra Canyon, 5-10, 175, Sr.: Trailblazers would be smart to hand him the ball again and again

Kamden Tillis, Los Alamitos, 5-10, 180, Sr.: San Diego State commit coming off 1,500-yard junior season

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Noel Washington, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 6-0, 185, Jr.: Much improved with speed and instincts