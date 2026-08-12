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High School Sports

Girls’ flag football: Wednesday’s scores

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WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Southern Section

Agoura 41, Rio Mesa 0

Bellflower 34, Compton Early College 6

Cajon 47, Rancho Cucamonga 0

California 34, Santa Fe 0

Covina 29, Baldwin Park 6

Eastvale Roosevelt 28, West Covina 0

Elsinore 6, Norte Vista 0

Esperanza 14, Villa Park 6

Foothill 12, Fountain Valley 7

Gahr 19, Lakewood 12

Garden Grove 26, Garden Grove Santiago 18

Glendora 39, Charter Oak 0

Glenn 25, Mountain View 13

Indio 37, Rancho Mirage 0

Irvine 58, Capistrano Valley Christian 0

JSerra 32, Downey 0

La Canada 27, Ramona Convent 0

Laguna Beach 23, Dana Hills 0

Laguna Hills 13, Tustin 7

La Palma Kennedy 26, Anaheim 13

La Serna 28, La Habra 18

Linfield Christian 40, Riverside King 12

Loara 12, Oxford Academy 6

Los Alamitos 28, Long Beach Cabrillo 0

Los Altos 25, Garey 13

Los Amigos 12, Bolsa Grande 0

Millikan 6, Crean Lutheran 0

Montclair 40, Fontana 0

Montebello 12, Gabrielino 7

Nogales 7, Pomona 0

Norco 41, Lakeside 0

Palos Verdes 14, San Marcos 7

Placentia Valencia 33, San Dimas 6

Ontario 37, Miller 6

Ontario Christian 19, Colony 12

Quartz Hill 9, Golden Valley 0

Rowland 27, Arroyo 6

Santa Ana Valley 51, Whitney 7

St. Paul 52, Pioneer 0

Sunny Hills 20, Bonita 19

Temescal Canyon 12, Kaiser 0

Troy 20, Katella 13

Vasquez 38, Rosamond 6

Warren 32, Anaheim Canyon 6

Western Christian 20, Bishop Amat 13

Westminster 13, Rancho Alamitos 7

Yorba Linda 19, Sonora 0

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Southern Section

Arlington 21, Colton 6

Bonita 19, Colony 13

Buena 24, Rio Mesa 13

California Military Institute 26, Riverside Notre Dame 6

Cathedral City 13, San Bernardino 6

Channel Islands 36, Hueneme 19

Chino Hills 13, Don Lugo 0

Claremont 20, Rialto 13

Corona 46, Lakeside 0

Corona Santiago 34, Paloma Valley 0

Eastvale Roosevelt 42, Jurupa Hills 0

Edison 50, Mater Dei 0

El Dorado 36, La Habra 13

Fountain Valley 32, Irvine 6

Inglewood 31, Dominguez 0

Lakewood St. Joseph 35, Esperanza 7

La Sierra 16, Hillcrest 12

Los Alamitos 20, Mayfair 0

Millikan 33, Fullerton 14

Murrieta Mesa 25, Riverside Poly 21

Newbury Park 14, Simi Valley 0

Nogales 6, Los Osos 0

Norco 33, Moreno Valley 12

Northview 14, Ramona Convent 12

Oxnard Pacifica 13, Ventura 12

Patriot 7, Aquinas 6

Ramona 39, Riverside North 7

San Gabriel 26, El Monte 6

San Gorgonio 8, Carter 0

San Marcos 33, Lompoc 0

Santa Barbara 31, Oak Park 12

Santa Paula 14, Oaks Christian 13

Saugus 43, PACS 0

St. Lucy’s 26, Calvary Baptist 0

Temecula Prep 54, Rancho Christian 6

Temecula Valley 18, Rancho Cucamonga 13

Tesoro 28, Aliso Niguel 13

Trabuco Hills 20, San Clemente 19

Upland 30, Alta Loma 12

Vista del Lago 6, Arroyo Valley 0

West Valley 37, Tahquitz 7

Whittier 13, Paramount 6

Woodbridge 41, Corona del Mar 13

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Southern Section

Aquinas 40, Fontana 0

Arlington 22, Jurupa Hills 8

Bishop Amat 18, Rancho Cucamonga 0

Bonita 53, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0

Brawley 31, Indio 0

California 32, Montebello 0

California Military Institute 15, Glenn 0

Cerritos 23, West Covina 0

Chaffey 26, Bloomington 13

Chino 20, Corona 7

Colony 29, Ontario 0

Corona Centennial 42, Grand Terrace 0

Downey 38, Millikan 12

El Modena 21, Portola 13

Edison 40, Anaheim 0

Foothill 38, Tustin 6

Glendora 36, Temple City 0

Godinez 34, Century 6

Kaiser 18, Montclair 0

La Puente 13, Calvary Baptist 6

La Serna 26, Eastvale Roosevelt 6

Long Beach Cabrillo d. St. Anthony, forfeit

Long Beach Wilson 13, La Palma Kennedy 6

Los Alamitos 19, Ayala 0

Northview 19, San Dimas 7

Ontario Christian 36, Garey 12

Pioneer 13, Compton Early College 9

Placentia Valencia 19, Buena Park 7

Rancho Alamitos 13, Los Amigos 0

Redondo Union 36, Valencia 0

Rio Hondo Prep 13, Arroyo 12

Riverside North 34, Vista del Lago 12

Saddleback 18, Bolsa Grande 0

San Gabriel 18, Rosemead 12

San Juan Hills 12, Fountain Valley 6

Segerstrom 38, Lakewood 0

St. Paul 40, Santa Fe 7

Temecula Valley 31, Moreno Valley 7

Tesoro 14, Villa Park 6

Valley View 7, Los Osos 6

Vasquez 32, Lancaster 12

Warren 39, Schurr 0

Western Christian 13, Beaumont 12

Yucaipa 21, Canyon Springs 0

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Southern Section
Adelanto 32, Valley View 0
Adelanto 8, Vista Murrieta 0
Alta Loma 45, Los Osos 0
Arlington 31, Heritage 0
Ayala 29, Elsinore 0
Ayala 25, Ramona 0
Ayala 12, Crean Lutheran 6
Baldwin Park 34, San Gabriel 0
Beaumont 46, Kaiser 8
Beaumont 40, Desert Hot Springs 0
Beaumont 34, Riverside King 27
Bishop Amat 19, Cajon 7
Bishop Amat 12, Trabuco Hills 7
Bonita 45, Sierra Vista 0
Bonita 46, St. Lucy’s 13
Cajon 13, Trabuco Hills 8
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 19, Gabrielino 14
Canyon Country Canyon 19, Hart 14
Channel Islands 40, Simi Valley 39
Chino Hills 33, Carter 0
Corona del Mar 39, Ocean View 0
Corona del Mar 27, La Serna 14
Corona Santiago 27 Chaparral 14
Crean Lutheran 34, Adelanto 0
Crean Lutheran 12, Fullerton 7
Desert Hot Springs 32, Kaiser 21
Desert Hot Springs 42, Arroyo Valley 36
Don Lugo 7, Paramount 6
El Dorado 26, Colton 0
El Modena d. Laguna Beach, forfeit
El Modena 13, Fountain Valley 12
El Modena 12, Santa Monica 7
Etiwanda d. Laguna Beach, forfeit
Etiwanda 26, Fountain Valley 6
Etiwanda 19, Foothill 6
Etiwanda 32, El Modena 6
Etiwanda 7, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 0
Foothill 25, Esperanza 7
Fullerton 19, Ramona 8
Hart 13, Los Osos 0
Hemet 31, Rancho Christian 12
Hemet 35, Heritage 0
Heritage 26, Nuview Bridge 19
Hillcrest 45, Nuview Bridge 14
Hueneme 43, Del Sol 0
Lakewood St. Joseph 19, El Toro 7
La Quinta 18, Palm Desert 13
La Serna 34, Ocean View 0
Los Alamitos 47, Carter 0
Los Alamitos 42, Don Lugo 0
Moreno Valley 18, Paloma Valley 7
Moreno Valley 40, Rancho Christian 0
Moreno Valley 38, Arlington 6
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 13, Foothill 12
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 13, Brea Olinda 6
Oaks Christian 19, Valencia 6
Oxnard 24, Oxnard Pacifica 13
Palm Desert 12, Yucaipa 7
Paloma Valley 38, Hemet 12
Paloma Valley 19, Hillcrest 7
Paramount 12, San Gorgonio 0
Paramount 14, Chino Hills 7
Ramona 18, Vista Murrieta 16
Redlands East Valley 13, Chino Hills 7
Redlands East Valley 13, Los Alamitos 9
Riverside King 55, La Sierra 0
Riverside King 47, Arroyo Valley 0
Rosary 25, St. Paul 12
Saddleback 20, Whittier 12
San Gorgonio 18, Carter 0
Santa Monica 25, Esperanza 16
Santa Monica 28, Brea Olinda 6
Santa Monica 25, Esperanza 7
Serrano 7, Corona 6
Shadow Hills 46, Indian Springs 0
Shadow Hills 19, Palm Desert 0
Shadow Hills 30, Redlands 0
St. Anthony d. Long Beach Wilson, forfeit
St. Lucy’s 18, Sierra Vista 7
St. Margaret’s 39, Marina 0
Tesoro 34, Irvine University 18
Upland 27, Colton 0
Upland 13, El Dorado 12
Valley View 20, Elsinore 9
Vista Murrieta 8, Elsinore 6
Yorba Linda 40, San Gorgonio 6
Yorba Linda 27, Don Lugo 7
Yorba Linda 27, Redlands East Valley 6
Yucaipa 33, Indian Springs 6
Yucaipa 27, Rancho Mirage 6

Intersectional
Murrieta Mesa 12, El Capitan
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