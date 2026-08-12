Girls’ flag football: Wednesday’s scores
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WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Southern Section
Agoura 41, Rio Mesa 0
Bellflower 34, Compton Early College 6
Cajon 47, Rancho Cucamonga 0
California 34, Santa Fe 0
Covina 29, Baldwin Park 6
Eastvale Roosevelt 28, West Covina 0
Elsinore 6, Norte Vista 0
Esperanza 14, Villa Park 6
Foothill 12, Fountain Valley 7
Gahr 19, Lakewood 12
Garden Grove 26, Garden Grove Santiago 18
Glendora 39, Charter Oak 0
Glenn 25, Mountain View 13
Indio 37, Rancho Mirage 0
Irvine 58, Capistrano Valley Christian 0
JSerra 32, Downey 0
La Canada 27, Ramona Convent 0
Laguna Beach 23, Dana Hills 0
Laguna Hills 13, Tustin 7
La Palma Kennedy 26, Anaheim 13
La Serna 28, La Habra 18
Linfield Christian 40, Riverside King 12
Loara 12, Oxford Academy 6
Los Alamitos 28, Long Beach Cabrillo 0
Los Altos 25, Garey 13
Los Amigos 12, Bolsa Grande 0
Millikan 6, Crean Lutheran 0
Montclair 40, Fontana 0
Montebello 12, Gabrielino 7
Nogales 7, Pomona 0
Norco 41, Lakeside 0
Palos Verdes 14, San Marcos 7
Placentia Valencia 33, San Dimas 6
Ontario 37, Miller 6
Ontario Christian 19, Colony 12
Quartz Hill 9, Golden Valley 0
Rowland 27, Arroyo 6
Santa Ana Valley 51, Whitney 7
St. Paul 52, Pioneer 0
Sunny Hills 20, Bonita 19
Temescal Canyon 12, Kaiser 0
Troy 20, Katella 13
Vasquez 38, Rosamond 6
Warren 32, Anaheim Canyon 6
Western Christian 20, Bishop Amat 13
Westminster 13, Rancho Alamitos 7
Yorba Linda 19, Sonora 0
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Southern Section
Arlington 21, Colton 6
Bonita 19, Colony 13
Buena 24, Rio Mesa 13
California Military Institute 26, Riverside Notre Dame 6
Cathedral City 13, San Bernardino 6
Channel Islands 36, Hueneme 19
Chino Hills 13, Don Lugo 0
Claremont 20, Rialto 13
Corona 46, Lakeside 0
Corona Santiago 34, Paloma Valley 0
Eastvale Roosevelt 42, Jurupa Hills 0
Edison 50, Mater Dei 0
El Dorado 36, La Habra 13
Fountain Valley 32, Irvine 6
Inglewood 31, Dominguez 0
Lakewood St. Joseph 35, Esperanza 7
La Sierra 16, Hillcrest 12
Los Alamitos 20, Mayfair 0
Millikan 33, Fullerton 14
Murrieta Mesa 25, Riverside Poly 21
Newbury Park 14, Simi Valley 0
Nogales 6, Los Osos 0
Norco 33, Moreno Valley 12
Northview 14, Ramona Convent 12
Oxnard Pacifica 13, Ventura 12
Patriot 7, Aquinas 6
Ramona 39, Riverside North 7
San Gabriel 26, El Monte 6
San Gorgonio 8, Carter 0
San Marcos 33, Lompoc 0
Santa Barbara 31, Oak Park 12
Santa Paula 14, Oaks Christian 13
Saugus 43, PACS 0
St. Lucy’s 26, Calvary Baptist 0
Temecula Prep 54, Rancho Christian 6
Temecula Valley 18, Rancho Cucamonga 13
Tesoro 28, Aliso Niguel 13
Trabuco Hills 20, San Clemente 19
Upland 30, Alta Loma 12
Vista del Lago 6, Arroyo Valley 0
West Valley 37, Tahquitz 7
Whittier 13, Paramount 6
Woodbridge 41, Corona del Mar 13
MONDAY’S RESULTS
Southern Section
Aquinas 40, Fontana 0
Arlington 22, Jurupa Hills 8
Bishop Amat 18, Rancho Cucamonga 0
Bonita 53, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0
Brawley 31, Indio 0
California 32, Montebello 0
California Military Institute 15, Glenn 0
Cerritos 23, West Covina 0
Chaffey 26, Bloomington 13
Chino 20, Corona 7
Colony 29, Ontario 0
Corona Centennial 42, Grand Terrace 0
Downey 38, Millikan 12
El Modena 21, Portola 13
Edison 40, Anaheim 0
Foothill 38, Tustin 6
Glendora 36, Temple City 0
Godinez 34, Century 6
Kaiser 18, Montclair 0
La Puente 13, Calvary Baptist 6
La Serna 26, Eastvale Roosevelt 6
Long Beach Cabrillo d. St. Anthony, forfeit
Long Beach Wilson 13, La Palma Kennedy 6
Los Alamitos 19, Ayala 0
Northview 19, San Dimas 7
Ontario Christian 36, Garey 12
Pioneer 13, Compton Early College 9
Placentia Valencia 19, Buena Park 7
Rancho Alamitos 13, Los Amigos 0
Redondo Union 36, Valencia 0
Rio Hondo Prep 13, Arroyo 12
Riverside North 34, Vista del Lago 12
Saddleback 18, Bolsa Grande 0
San Gabriel 18, Rosemead 12
San Juan Hills 12, Fountain Valley 6
Segerstrom 38, Lakewood 0
St. Paul 40, Santa Fe 7
Temecula Valley 31, Moreno Valley 7
Tesoro 14, Villa Park 6
Valley View 7, Los Osos 6
Vasquez 32, Lancaster 12
Warren 39, Schurr 0
Western Christian 13, Beaumont 12
Yucaipa 21, Canyon Springs 0
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Southern Section
Adelanto 32, Valley View 0
Adelanto 8, Vista Murrieta 0
Alta Loma 45, Los Osos 0
Arlington 31, Heritage 0
Ayala 29, Elsinore 0
Ayala 25, Ramona 0
Ayala 12, Crean Lutheran 6
Baldwin Park 34, San Gabriel 0
Beaumont 46, Kaiser 8
Beaumont 40, Desert Hot Springs 0
Beaumont 34, Riverside King 27
Bishop Amat 19, Cajon 7
Bishop Amat 12, Trabuco Hills 7
Bonita 45, Sierra Vista 0
Bonita 46, St. Lucy’s 13
Cajon 13, Trabuco Hills 8
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 19, Gabrielino 14
Canyon Country Canyon 19, Hart 14
Channel Islands 40, Simi Valley 39
Chino Hills 33, Carter 0
Corona del Mar 39, Ocean View 0
Corona del Mar 27, La Serna 14
Corona Santiago 27 Chaparral 14
Crean Lutheran 34, Adelanto 0
Crean Lutheran 12, Fullerton 7
Desert Hot Springs 32, Kaiser 21
Desert Hot Springs 42, Arroyo Valley 36
Don Lugo 7, Paramount 6
El Dorado 26, Colton 0
El Modena d. Laguna Beach, forfeit
El Modena 13, Fountain Valley 12
El Modena 12, Santa Monica 7
Etiwanda d. Laguna Beach, forfeit
Etiwanda 26, Fountain Valley 6
Etiwanda 19, Foothill 6
Etiwanda 32, El Modena 6
Etiwanda 7, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 0
Foothill 25, Esperanza 7
Fullerton 19, Ramona 8
Hart 13, Los Osos 0
Hemet 31, Rancho Christian 12
Hemet 35, Heritage 0
Heritage 26, Nuview Bridge 19
Hillcrest 45, Nuview Bridge 14
Hueneme 43, Del Sol 0
Lakewood St. Joseph 19, El Toro 7
La Quinta 18, Palm Desert 13
La Serna 34, Ocean View 0
Los Alamitos 47, Carter 0
Los Alamitos 42, Don Lugo 0
Moreno Valley 18, Paloma Valley 7
Moreno Valley 40, Rancho Christian 0
Moreno Valley 38, Arlington 6
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 13, Foothill 12
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 13, Brea Olinda 6
Oaks Christian 19, Valencia 6
Oxnard 24, Oxnard Pacifica 13
Palm Desert 12, Yucaipa 7
Paloma Valley 38, Hemet 12
Paloma Valley 19, Hillcrest 7
Paramount 12, San Gorgonio 0
Paramount 14, Chino Hills 7
Ramona 18, Vista Murrieta 16
Redlands East Valley 13, Chino Hills 7
Redlands East Valley 13, Los Alamitos 9
Riverside King 55, La Sierra 0
Riverside King 47, Arroyo Valley 0
Rosary 25, St. Paul 12
Saddleback 20, Whittier 12
San Gorgonio 18, Carter 0
Santa Monica 25, Esperanza 16
Santa Monica 28, Brea Olinda 6
Santa Monica 25, Esperanza 7
Serrano 7, Corona 6
Shadow Hills 46, Indian Springs 0
Shadow Hills 19, Palm Desert 0
Shadow Hills 30, Redlands 0
St. Anthony d. Long Beach Wilson, forfeit
St. Lucy’s 18, Sierra Vista 7
St. Margaret’s 39, Marina 0
Tesoro 34, Irvine University 18
Upland 27, Colton 0
Upland 13, El Dorado 12
Valley View 20, Elsinore 9
Vista Murrieta 8, Elsinore 6
Yorba Linda 40, San Gorgonio 6
Yorba Linda 27, Don Lugo 7
Yorba Linda 27, Redlands East Valley 6
Yucaipa 33, Indian Springs 6
Yucaipa 27, Rancho Mirage 6
Intersectional
Murrieta Mesa 12, El Capitan