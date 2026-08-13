Bellflower High’s Austin Miller looks to be Southland’s next great receiver

Sophomore receiver Austin Miller stands next to the uniform of Hall of Famer Ron Yary, a Bellflower High grad.

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Third in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, Austin Miller, Bellflower receiver.

Dozens of college football recruiters traveling in their rental cars to powerhouse St. John Bosco have learned there’s a new must-stop place on the way to Bellflower.

“Don’t come through Bellflower and not come through Bellflower,” is the motto of Bellflower High, where the emergence of 6-foot-5, 200-pound sophomore receiver Austin Miller is proving to be as attractive as a stop at In-N-Out.

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“Bosco is a great program, but we don’t take a backseat to anyone,” said the 15-year-old Austin , whose father, Keith, is the head coach. “We’re here to put Bellflower on the map.”

Videographers covering Bellflower games know Austin is capable of dong something spectacular at any moment because of his speed, size, athleticism and jumping ability. He caught 35 passes for 609 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman. He rushed for 885 yards and 13 touchdowns. He had four sacks and 35 tackles.

Imagine the highlight films coming this season with added strength and a maturing body.

High School Sports Complete coverage: Prep football preview 2026 Here is the Los Angeles Times’ nine-part series on top returning high school football players for the 2026 season, plus preseason top 25 rankings.

He’s been fed hundreds of footballs from a Jugs machine to develop hands that don’t drop passes. He has the size and physicality of a tight end, which creates mismatches with smaller cornerbacks. He has no sympathy.

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“As a receiver being bigger than everybody, you play to your advantage,” he said.

Because he has been playing multiple sports since he was young, versatility is his superpower, allowing him to catch passes, block, sack quarterbacks from the edge or play any position his father needs him to play.

Just hearing him describe the importance of blocking as a receiver shows the effect having a coach as a father has had on him.

“My dad taught me staying low, driving through your hips and making sure you block for your teammates like they block for you,” he said. “For receivers, sometimes you watch the play instead of doing your job. The biggest thing is putting your man in the dirt. Being bigger receiver, taking contact and delivering contact is a big thing for me.”

Austin is one of those rare teenagers who looks and acts like someone destined to reach the highest level possible because of his physical gifts and mental outlook. He committed to Ohio State in June even though he has three seasons left of high school football. His goals are high, and he feels the Buckeyes are the perfect landing place to fulfill his dreams.

Austin Miller, a 15-year-old sophomore receiver, is helping bring attention to Bellflower’s football program. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

His parents wanted nothing to do with the flavor of the month, holdbacks. It has become so common that most assume a top freshman or sophomore are holdbacks, which means repeating a grade or two to look for a competitive advantage in high school.

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Austin welcomes competition of any and all ages, seeing it as a worthy challenge and a path that will only make him better. He certainly more than held his own as a 14-year-old playing against some 19-year-olds.

To understand his journey, you have to go back years and visualize the scene from his days as an 11-year-old.

“We’d wake up, go to football practice, go to basketball practice, go to baseball practice, then work out more,” he said.

Keith Miller wanted the chance to become a head coach after being an assistant to his brother, Jason, who’s coached at Bellflower, Verbum Dei and Leuzinger among his stops. With Austin and his talented friends serving as the early believers, Miller is trying to build a program from the ground up.

“The college coaches say they respect what we are doing,” Austin said. “We don’t take a back seat to any school.”

There’s also a little bit of pride in father and son proving that talent isn’t just found at top private schools. When a public school kid gains similar attention, it makes him a community hero for life.

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Austin is certainly headed on that path. He’s embraced the idea that you can be the youngest on a field and still be one of the best through hard work, dedication, preparation and a belief in yourself.

Friday: Luke Gazzaniga, Santa Margarita tight end.

Receivers to watch

Nico Bland, Orange Lutheran, 6-1, 185, Sr.: Arizona State commit led Lancers with 57 catches

Charles Davis, Westlake, 6-5, 205, Sr.: Cal commit has size and speed

Quentin Hale, Corona Centennial, 6-3, 195, Sr.: USC commit joins a prolific offensive attack

Kingston Celifie, Calabasas, 6-0, 170, Sr.: UCLA commit is even faster after catching nine TDs last season

Jack Junker, Mission Viejo, 5-10, 180, Sr.: San Jose State commit might have best hands in the Southland

Hayden Koo, Tustin, 6-1, 170, Jr.: Has size, speed and work ethic to be standout

Austin Miller, Bellflower, 6-5, 200, So.: Committed to Ohio State after just one high school season

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DJ Tubbs, St. John Bosco, 5-10, 175, Jr.: Can be this season’s Trent Mosley by making big plays

Eli Woodard, Chaparral, 6-0, 180, Sr.: Miami commit was the object of big recruiting battle all summer

Blake Wong, Norco, 6-2, 170, Sr.: Brigham Young commit caught 14 passes for 219 yards, three TDs vs. Centennial

