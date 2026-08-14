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High School Sports

Chaminade, San Clemente, Beaumont win football openers in Hawaii

San Clemente players and coaches gather on the sideline for a photo.
San Clemente opened its season with a 23-8 win over Kapa’a in Hawaii on Thursday night.
(San Clemente HS)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Three high schools that traveled to Hawaii to open their football season each came away with victories on Thursday night led by their quarterbacks.

In San Clemente’s 23-8 win over Kapa’a, quarterback Preston Beck passed for one touchdown and ran for another. Cade Hogan had an interception. San Clemente did suffer a concerning injury to running back Colin Granite, who was being evaluated on Friday. The team is flying back home on Friday night.

In Chaminade’s 38-9 win over Leilehua in Wahiawa, sophomore quarterback Jeremy Mellalieu threw two touchdown passes to Andrew Cordero while Jaxson Dillard returned an interception for a touchdown and contributed six tackles. Mellalieu was 14 of 25 passing for 202 yards. Cordero caught six passes for 129 yards.

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In Beaumont’s 49-6 win over Hilo, junior quarterback Brandon Cuellar passed for five touchdowns. The team is staying until Sunday, and coach Jeff Steinberg said each of his 60 players taken on the trip got into the game.

“It was so cool,” Steinberg said.

Beaumont players were getting three hours of beach or pool time on Friday in Waikiki.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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