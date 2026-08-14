Chaminade, San Clemente, Beaumont win football openers in Hawaii

San Clemente opened its season with a 23-8 win over Kapa’a in Hawaii on Thursday night.

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Three high schools that traveled to Hawaii to open their football season each came away with victories on Thursday night led by their quarterbacks.

In San Clemente’s 23-8 win over Kapa’a, quarterback Preston Beck passed for one touchdown and ran for another. Cade Hogan had an interception. San Clemente did suffer a concerning injury to running back Colin Granite, who was being evaluated on Friday. The team is flying back home on Friday night.

Mellalieu to Cordero TD! 24-0 Chaminade 1 min left in the first half pic.twitter.com/ylSVRipTCb — Chaminade Athletics (@Chaminadesports) August 14, 2026

In Chaminade’s 38-9 win over Leilehua in Wahiawa, sophomore quarterback Jeremy Mellalieu threw two touchdown passes to Andrew Cordero while Jaxson Dillard returned an interception for a touchdown and contributed six tackles. Mellalieu was 14 of 25 passing for 202 yards. Cordero caught six passes for 129 yards.

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In Beaumont’s 49-6 win over Hilo, junior quarterback Brandon Cuellar passed for five touchdowns. The team is staying until Sunday, and coach Jeff Steinberg said each of his 60 players taken on the trip got into the game.

“It was so cool,” Steinberg said.

Beaumont players were getting three hours of beach or pool time on Friday in Waikiki.