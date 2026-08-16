JSerra High’s Godschoice Eboigbodin has become a top defensive lineman prospect

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Sixth in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, Godschoice Eboigbodin, JSerra defensive lineman.

“Bro, we need you.”

That was the heartfelt message from JSerra High football players directed toward Godschoice Eboigbodin as he walked around campus looking like a high school version of Thor with his bulging muscles.

He played basketball for the Lions, but after his sophomore season he decided to try football, since his physical play in basketball led to fouls, something that was legal in football.

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“People say I’m aggressive. I fit in with football,” he said.

He has grown to 6 feet 5 and 260 pounds. He still has trouble putting on football pads — “I’m still trying to figure it out” — but as an edge rusher, there’s no telling how far his journey will take him. He committed to UCLA during the summer. He works relentlessly in the weight room gaining strength.

Godschoice Eboigbodin of JSerra makes a shot against Rolling Hills Prep. (Craig Weston)

“The guy can move,” coach Hardy Nickerson said. “He’s an athlete at defensive end. You see that talent playing on Sundays.”

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He could be the next success story from Nigeria, where he was born and lived until coming to the area as a freshman while living with a host family, the Franklins. He is the sixth of seven siblings.

He got his first name from the woman who delivered him as a baby while his mother was in labor. He made his first dunk in his backyard when he was 12. The rim didn’t last long.

He has been a very good basketball player for JSerra. Last season, he had a 46-point performance.

But football is the sport he intends to master. He came in as a blank sheet last season and tries to learn every day. He had 2 1/2 sacks in his first season.

“He’s growing as a football baller,” Nickerson said. “He’s made tremendous strides this offseason. He’s going to get turned loose.”

High School Sports Complete coverage: Prep football preview 2026 Here is the Los Angeles Times’ nine-part series on top returning high school football players for the 2026 season, plus preseason top 25 rankings.

Imagine being a quarterback and seeing Eboigbodin charging ahead with his size and agility.

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“I’ve learned you’re fighting against time,” Eboigbodin said. “You got to go fast and get the quarterback before he passes. You got about three seconds.”

He enjoys the Friday night football atmosphere and is fueled by fans cheering.

“The football stands and fans are a different feeling,” he said.

He’s had so many people helping him and rooting for him during his stay. That’s because of his friendly demeanor. He might look intimidating, but his smile and willingness to participate in school gatherings propels others to immediately embrace him. He’s always looking to learn on and off the field.

“I’m excited to just get better,” he said.

And that’s what is exciting about Eboigbodin. He’s not a finished product, but the signs of progress and what he can do with his body on a football field have everyone predicting big days ahead.

“I’m trying to ball out,” he said.

Monday: De’Andre Kirkpatrick, Crenshaw linebacker.

Defensive linemen to watch

Hunter Eligon, Western, 6-3, 285, Sr.: Vanderbilt commit helped Los Alamitos win D2 title last season

Godschoice Eboigbodin, JSerra, 6-5, 260, Sr.: UCLA commit is stronger and learning game fast

Marcus Fakatou, Sierra Canyon, 6-7, 275, Sr.: Ohio State commit is a high school version of Aaron Donald

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Sione Felila, Oak Hills, 6-3, 290, Sr.: Had 18 tackles for losses

Elija Harmon, Inglewood, 6-3, 280, Sr. Oklahoma commit coming back from injury

Miles Schirmer, Corona Centennial, 6-5, 280, Sr.: Cal commit is disruptor for QBs and running backs

Kingston Sula, Carson, 6-2, 205, Jr. Had 16 sacks as a sophomore

Elyjah Staples, Marquez, 6-3, 205, Sr.: Cal commit is the City Section’s sack machine

Alifeleti Tuihalamaka, Oaks Christian, 6-4, 260, Sr. USC commit causes lots of problems for blockers

Isaia Vandermade, Santa Margarita, 6-2, 290, Sr.: USC commit couldn’t be blocked during D1 playoffs