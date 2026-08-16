The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings
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The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings:
1. JSerra (6-0)
Won the Gold Division at the Chargers Invitational. MVP quarterback Kate Meier has accounted for 11 scores in the last three games.
Next: Tuesday vs. Woodbridge.
2. Newport Harbor (5-1)
The Sailors outscored their first five opponents 97-0 before falling to JSerra 23-6 in the Chargers Invitational championship game.
Next: August 24 vs. Woodbridge.
3. Edison (5-1)
All five of the Chargers’ wins so far have been shutouts. Their biggest test comes Thursday night in a nonleague game at JSerra.
Next: Thursday at JSerra.
4, Orange Lutheran (3-1)
Lost to JSerra at the Chargers Invitational but will have two chances to avenge it in Trinity League matchups Sept 22 and Oct. 13.
Next: Thursday at La Serna.
5. Beckman (5-0)
Won the Division 2 Navy bracket at the Chargers Invitational, beating Mira Costa in the final on Hayden Freedman’s clutch catch.
Next: Wednesday vs. San Juan Hills.
6. Westlake (3-2)
The Warriors gave JSerra its toughest game at the Chargers Invitational, losing by only 13 points. They also nearly beat Torrey Pines.
Next: Tuesday vs. Oak Park.
7. Huntington Beach (3-1)
Fast start behind quarterback and captain Roxie Shaia, highlighted by 18-point victory over Torrey Pines at Chargers Invitational.
Next: Aug. 24 vs. Los Alamitos.
8. Corona del Mar (4-1)
Convincing victories over Ocean View, La Serna and Bishop Amat. Will host a showdown against Huntington Beach on Aug. 26.
Next: Tuesday vs. Santa Margarita.
9. Lakewood St. Joseph (3-0)
Senior quarterback Lexi Loya has already thrown for 679 yards and 13 touchdowns, including five in a 40-6 victory over Corona.
Next: Monday at Cypress.
10. Eagle Rock (0-0)
Quarterback Nylah Moore and the Eagles open the season Monday versus Panorama in a rematch of last fall’s City Open semifinals.
Next: Monday vs. Panorama.