Crenshaw High linebacker De’Andre Kirkpatrick perseveres after death of parents

All-City linebacker De’Andre Kirkpatrick of Crenshaw High has grown to 6 feet 3 and 220 pounds entering his senior season.

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Seventh in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, De’Andre Kirkpatrick, Crenshaw linebacker.

There’s a serious, piercing look on De’Andre Kirkpatrick’s face. A smile is missing, which comes as no surprise because he’s being asked to talk about a tragedy that few teenagers could overcome, let alone discuss.

The All-City Crenshaw High senior linebacker was preparing to enter eighth grade in 2022 when he lost his father and mother within months of each other.

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The most inexplicable loss involved his mother. Nathesia Lewis, killed on Aug. 4, 2022, in a horrendous crash in which six people died when a car going more than 90 mph plowed through an intersection in Windsor Hills. Their deaths became known as the “Slauson Six.”

Kirkpatrick was one of seven children left behind, forced to navigate life’s trials and tribulations without his mom and dad. Enter his commitment to succeed on the football field and in the classroom, as well as to be a role model for his younger brother.

He’s living up to the promise, having grown to 6 feet 3 and 220 pounds, with muscles offering a sign of his dedication in the weight room. He wears size 15 shoes and is still growing. The 17-year-old is getting As on his report card while taking advanced placement classes.

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Looking back to those difficult early days, Kirkpatrick said, “It affected me obviously the first couple of weeks. I’m crying, but I knew I had to get past it because I know my dad and my mom wouldn’t want me sitting in the house crying. I got up every day and practiced, whenever I was happy or sad, did my push-ups and just worked. I had school, which was a great place.”

It’s easy to recognize where he could be headed playing inside linebacker. Ten tackles a game last season became as routine as brushing his teeth. The fact he’s faster and stronger makes him a scary roadblock for quarterbacks and running backs who will face the Cougars this fall. He also plays tight end and had five interceptions for a team that somehow made it to the City Section Open Division final despite losing their 300-wins coach, Robert Garrett, before the first game because of an administrative leave that ended with him no longer being head coach this summer.

Crenshaw lost to Carson in the championship game 36-0.

“I envision us improving,” he said. “There’s more leaders, we’re more connected. We got to the place we needed to be but didn’t finish.”

College coaches came through the spring evaluation period and certainly took notice of Kirkpatrick, who plays at a school where Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley and former USC linebacker Hayes Pullard once gained attention. Kirkpatrick committed to San Diego State in July.

Kirkpatrick only got to work with Garrett for a couple months during the summer but what an impression he made.

High School Sports Complete coverage: Prep football preview 2026 Here is the Los Angeles Times’ nine-part series on top returning high school football players for the 2026 season, plus preseason top 25 rankings.

Asked if Garrett yelled at him, he said, “A lot. I love that type of coaching. I knew he wanted the best for me.”

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As for playing linebacker, Kirkpatrick said the requirements include playing like a “Swiss Army Knife.”

“It’s very hard and you have to be a vocal person,” he said. “I got to be aggressive and be able to do a lot of things.”

His motivation these days is “family, my love for the game and what it can do for me.” He wants to be “one of the first in my family to go to college.” He envisions a career in broadcasting. His favorite class right now is AP U.S. History because his teacher makes him enjoy it and “try my best.”

Kirkpatrick has come through dealing with adversity stronger and prepared for whatever lies ahead.

“I learned life is very short,” he said. “That helped me appreciate my granny. Appreciate my loved ones and enjoy every day.”

Tuesday: Wesley Ace, Gardena Serra defensive back.

Linebackers to watch

Kane Casani, Loyola, 6-1, 200, Sr.: Middle linebacker averaged nearly 13 tackles a game

Matthew Charles, Chaminade, 6-0, 200, Jr.: Ready for breakout season in Mission League

Noah Curtin, Chino Hills, 5-10, 200, Sr.: Was in on 122 tackles as All-CIF performer

George Hastings, Agoura, 5-11, 185, Sr.: 4.3 GPA, 1520 SAT; 130 tackles as a junior

Allen Kennett, Servite, 6-1, 215, Jr.: Had 69 tackles as a sophomore

De’Andre Kirkpatrick, Crenshaw, 6-3, 220, Sr.: San Diego State commit is Cougars’ next great linebacker

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Isaiah Leilua, Servite, 6-0, 220, Sr.: Washington commit makes lots of tackles at inside linebacker position

Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica, 6-1, 215, Sr.: San Diego State commit contributed 232 tackles during 15-1 season

Josiah Poyer, St. John Bosco, 6-2, 225, Sr.: USC commit has become complete player

Sevelino Taliauli, Long Beach Poly, 6-1, 230, Sr.: Colorado State is good rushing on the edge