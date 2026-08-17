Prep talk: Val Moreno begins his 33rd year on chain crew for Servite home games

Val Moreno begins his 33rd year volunteering to hold the down marker at Servite High football games.

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Val Moreno looks like he’s enjoying every minute while volunteering to hold the down marker at Servite High home football games as part of the Friars’ chain crew.

“This is my 33rd year and I haven’t been paid a cent and I’m not looking for a cent,” said the 76-year-old, who is a former Servite parent.

There are many unsung volunteers around the Southland playing important roles for sports programs, whether handling snack bars, helping with security, taking tickets or bringing refreshments.

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Moreno had sons graduate from Servite in 1997 and 1999. His first assignment for Servite was holding the down marker and he hasn’t stopped since. He has the best place to watch a game.

One son asked, “Are you still doing this, dad?”

Yes!

“You’re a part of the school without being part of the school,” he said.

He’s gotten to meet visiting coaches through the years and seen some of the greatest players coming through the Trinity League.

None of his fellow chain crew members come close to equaling Moreno’s years of service.

He joked, “They’re waiting for me to die to get the down marker.”

He’s always ready to show off first down for Friars.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.