Carson starts out No. 1 in City Section football rankings

Carson starts out as No. 1 in the City Section. Jordin Daniel is carrying the football.

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Carson High, the defending City Section Open Division football champions, starts out as No. 1 in the City Section rankings by The Times.

The Colts worked on their strength in the off season after failing to stop the run in a state playoff loss to Delano Kennedy.

The rankings:

1. CARSON. The Colts are getting ambitious, with an opening game against San Diego power Lincoln.

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2. CRENSHAW. There’s speed, experience and even more depth on a team that made it to City final in 2025.

3. BIRMINGHAM. An improved passing attack makes the Patriots more dangerous going into opening game against Hart.

4. SAN PEDRO. Returning quarterback Seth Solorio and some good linemen should make the Pirates much better.

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5. GARFIELD. The return of running back Ceasar Reyes is a big deal.

6. KING/DREW. The talent is there but the offense has to score points in big games for a breakthrough win.

7. SOUTH GATE. In quarterback Michael Gonzalez, the Rams can build around him and score points in bunches.

Laguna Beach Stadium and new field is out of this world. It has a wave inside the green turf. pic.twitter.com/X8fIeAbsma — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 17, 2026

8. CLEVELAND. Cavaliers can be a big surprise with returnees at quarterback and running back.

9. EL CAMINO REAL. By midseason, when a couple transfer students become eligible, this will be a dangerous team. Watch out for sophomore Kymani Williams, headed for All-City honors.

10. VENICE. The late Angelo Gasca prepared his assistants to take over one day and now it’s their turn to show what they learned.

Others to watch: Hamilton, University, Eagle Rock, Franklin, Palisades.