Gardena Serra defensive back Wesley Ace has speed to thrill

Gardena Serra High defensive back Wesley Ace makes up for being 5 feet 9 with his exceptional speed.

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Eighth in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, Wesley Ace, Gardena Serra defensive back.

Wesley Ace has no complaints when people underestimate his football ability.

“A couple coaches just walk by,” he said of recruiters showing up at practices and bypassing him.

At 5 feet 9 and 180 pounds, the Gardena Serra High cornerback is used to the skepticism because of his size.

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“It’s all good,” he said. “My film speaks for itself. If you’re a baller, you’re a baller.”

And Ace is a fast baller, having run the 100 meters last spring in 10.51 seconds at the school that produced state 100-meter champion Rodrick Pleasant. Ace also has video of him running down the speedy Deshonne Redeaux last season to prevent a touchdown against Oaks Christian. Redeaux is a freshman at USC this season.

High School Sports Complete coverage: Prep football preview 2026 Here is the Los Angeles Times’ nine-part series on top returning high school football players for the 2026 season, plus preseason top 25 rankings.

Playing the nickel position in Serra’s 4-2-5 defensive alignment, Ace contributed 52 tackles. He’s an aggressive tackler. He’s far stronger than people think, bench-pressing 275 pounds.

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He’s been playing tackle football only since eighth grade.

“My whole life, I’ve been playing baseball,” he said.

Some reps against servite! (Corner at the bottom of the screen) pic.twitter.com/vDLRm4QuyM — 3⭐️Wesley Ace (@ace__wesley) August 17, 2026

Then he got bored and switched to football.

“I had to get stronger, faster and learn the rules of the game,” he said.

His first position was defensive end. The coach must have wanted someone to be a pest going after quarterbacks with his lack of size.

“I was so fast, big guys that age couldn’t keep in front of me,” he said.

Ace learned to play defensive back and was most effective last season covering slot receivers. This season he’ll get a chance to show what he can do against taller players as a cornerback. He’s confident his speed and strength will make it a smooth adjustment.

“As a defensive back, you’re going to mess up eventually,” he said. “Speed allows you to recover and get back.”

His father, Wesley Sr., was a standout defensive back at Westchester and San Diego State who never encouraged his son to play football because of head injury concerns. He’s been training him while serving as an assistant principal in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

“My dad always says be everything but big,” Ace said.

Don’t be surprised to see Serra taking advantage of Ace’s speed by letting him return kickoffs and make some plays on offense. Regardless, he finds a way to contribute on defense with his quickness, instincts and fearless attitude. He committed to San José State during the summer.

“For sure, I play with a chip on my shoulder,” he said.

Wednesday: Gabriel Goroyan, Westlake kicker.

Defensive backs to watch

Isala Aisa Wily-Ava, St. John Bosco, 6-2, 195, Sr.: Washington commit has been starting so long he might have grey hair

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Wesley Ace, Gardena Serra, 5-9, 180, Sr.: San José State commit ran 10.51 seconds for 100 meters

Myles Baker, Sierra Canyon, 6-2, 205, Sr.: UCLA commit is built like the Rock of Gibraltar

Jordan Hicks, Mission Viejo, 6-1, 180, Jr.: Ambitious, confident and decisive on any field

Jaden Walk-Green, Corona Centennial, 6-0, 195 Sr.: Washington commit had 10 interceptions last season

JuJu Johnson, Long Beach Poly, 5-11, 175, Sr.: UCLA commit is most improved player anywhere

Danny Lang, Mater Dei, 6-1, 165, Sr.: USC commit thrives on hand-to-hand combat with receivers

Jaxson Rex, San Clemente, 6-1, 190, Sr.: Put him anywhere on the field and BYU commit would excel

Gavin Williams, Damien, 6-1, 185, Sr.: USC commit will set highest standard at safety this season

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Donte Wright, Long Beach Poly, 6-2, 180, Sr.: Miami commit is physical cornerback with speed