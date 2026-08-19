Prep talk: Running back Braylin Drake is finally healthy for Corona Centennial

Running back Braylin Drake of Corona Centennial High is finally healthy after two years of injuries.

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When Braylin Drake was a sophomore running back at Corona Centennial High, he rushed for 156 yards against Provo (Utah) Timpview, 130 yards against Murrieta Valley and 181 yards against Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty. Then came an ankle injury that sidelined him in 2024, followed by shoulder surgery as a junior that sidelined him in 2025.

Now Centennial has one of the best running backs in the state in Malaki Davis, plus Mater Dei transfer Kennie Leggett, so Drake starts his senior year pretty much forgotten and on the bench. Prepare to see what a healthy Drake can do whenever he gets the opportunity.

He has stuck it out at Centennial and played in only two of Centennial’s last 17 games because of injuries.

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The old Statue of Liberty play for Corona Centennial and Braylin Drake. Centennial leads Murrieta Valley 21-3. Drake has 116 yards rushing. pic.twitter.com/nFD0XGzK4N — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 19, 2024

He hasn’t given up. It’s his time when the opportunity presents itself to prove that sophomore Drake is back and show what he’s capable of. He’s up to 220 pounds, has a 4.0 grade-point average and is determined to be ready when Centennial needs him.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.