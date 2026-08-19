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High School Sports

This week’s top high school football games

Corona Centennial football coach Matt Logan watches his team play from the sideline with a headset on.
Coach Matt Logan and his Corona Centennial High football team open the season taking on Trinity League power Servite on Thursday.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at two of the top high school football games this week involving Southland teams:

Thursday

Corona Centennial vs. Servite at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

It’s a challenging debut for first-year Servite coach Rick Garretson going against a Matt Logan offense that should be one of the coach’s best with quarterback Jaden Jefferson, running back Malaki Davis and receiver Quentin Hale. Servite has lots of speed and a trio of outstanding linebackers, plus new quarterback Gino Wang, so let’s see if the Friars can stay close. The pick: Corona Centennial.

Friday

St. John Bosco at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

This could be a real national championship game. Whoever wins can finish unbeaten by season‘s end. St. John Bosco’s experience on defense should be beneficial, but priority No. 1 is to stop Gaels running back Terrance Grant Jr., who has a huge offensive line to support him. Braves junior quarterback Koa Malau’ulu is in his third season as a starter. The receiving corps was hit hard by graduation but the offensive line should be much improved with the addition of Servite transfer Elisha Mueller. The pick: St. John Bosco.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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