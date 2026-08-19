This week’s top high school football games

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A look at two of the top high school football games this week involving Southland teams:

Thursday

Corona Centennial vs. Servite at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

It’s a challenging debut for first-year Servite coach Rick Garretson going against a Matt Logan offense that should be one of the coach’s best with quarterback Jaden Jefferson, running back Malaki Davis and receiver Quentin Hale. Servite has lots of speed and a trio of outstanding linebackers, plus new quarterback Gino Wang, so let’s see if the Friars can stay close. The pick: Corona Centennial.

Friday

St. John Bosco at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

This could be a real national championship game. Whoever wins can finish unbeaten by season‘s end. St. John Bosco’s experience on defense should be beneficial, but priority No. 1 is to stop Gaels running back Terrance Grant Jr., who has a huge offensive line to support him. Braves junior quarterback Koa Malau’ulu is in his third season as a starter. The receiving corps was hit hard by graduation but the offensive line should be much improved with the addition of Servite transfer Elisha Mueller. The pick: St. John Bosco.