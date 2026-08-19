Westlake High kicker Gabriel Goroyan is ready for big moments

Kicker Gabriel Goroyan of Westlake enters the 2026 football season as one of the best at his position in the Southland.

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Ninth and final in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, Gabriel Goroyan, Westlake kicker.

Gabriel Goroyan, a senior kicker at Westlake High with a 4.77 grade-point average, revealed stunning news during an interview.

“I’m OK with being normal,” he said.

That goes against everything previously known about kickers. They’re almost always surfer dudes with the fearless spirit of a pole vaulter and the willingness to experiment. If anyone were going to volunteer for a mission to Mars, it would be a kicker.

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“I would like to think I’m not one of the weirder personalities,” Goroyan said.

He is like most kickers — a former soccer player. He began in eighth grade when he was still playing soccer but beginning to like kicking.

For the first time I have found a kicker who says he’s normal. Gabriel Goroyan of Westlake. But he does use his left foot to kick. Starts summer No. 1. pic.twitter.com/wz0d6CB9YF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 2, 2026

At a camp, when he made a 54-yard field goal in a competition, that’s the moment he realized, “I can do this.”

“I started taking it more serious,” he said. “I was hungry for that No. 1 spot.”

He enters his senior season as No. 1 at his position in the Southland and committed to Stanford. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder makes booming kickoffs, was 50 of 51 on PATs last season and made seven field goals. He also averaged 40.3 yards on punts. He kicks balls with his left foot, which requires long snappers to make an adjustment and change blocking schemes because most kickers use their right foot.

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He’s never received a grade other than A on his report card at Westlake. His father is Armenian and his mother Bulgarian. He has an 8 handicap in golf and can drive a ball 300 yards from the tee, so if you need a ringer for a charity tournament, Goroyan will play the role.

He has figured out the mental requirements needed to deal with the highs and lows of being a kicker.

“A lot of it is staying calm and not getting too hyped up and too energized,” he said. “l feel a good kicker is able to come back from a miss and a lot of it is being yourself. You have to know not to overthink things and be able to go back to your normal mental state and not get trapped in a cycle of you’re not good enough. A lot of it is trusting yourself.”

He stands on the sideline waiting for his moment. You’ll never see him asking coach Rick Clausen to put him in for a field goal.

“I let them tell me,” he said.

It’s all about preparation and routine. His soccer background has provided him the tools to succeed.

“Train like a sprinter,” he said. ”That’s where the leg speed comes from. It’s not about having to squat 500 pounds but more being able to run and have fast legs. That’s where the power comes.”

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As for dealing with pressure, Goroyan said camp competitions such as “last man standing,” where you have to make a kick to stay in the competition, provides preparation for a game-winning field-goal attempt that he has yet to experience.

High School Sports Complete coverage: Prep football preview 2026 Here is the Los Angeles Times’ nine-part series on top returning high school football players for the 2026 season, plus preseason top 25 rankings.

He’s already demonstrated that he’s different — otherwise known as normal. When he made that 54-yard field goal, the longest of his career, in eighth grade, he did not scream.

“I gave a quiet clap and ran to get my ball,” he said.

Kickers to watch

Noah Ahari, Chino Hills, 6-2, 155, Sr. Made nine of 10 field goals last season

Peter Batsaras, Cypress, 5-10, 170, Sr. A summer of success sets the stage for big senior season

Ayden Brannum, Fontana, 6-3, 190, Sr. Averaged 48 yards on punts and made 47-yard field goal

Colin Elia, Temecula Valley, 6-0, 160, Sr. Made 10 of 11 field goals as a junior

Gabriel Goroyan, Westlake, 5-11, 180, Sr. Stanford commit has worked relentlessly on mastering his technique

Jackson Hauducoeur, Upland, 5-6, 140, Sr. All-CIF kicker made eight of 10 field goals

Ethan Miller, San Clemente, 6-2, 175, Jr. Made nine fields, cool under pressure

Jerry Shifman, Mater Dei, 5-10, 165, Jr. Had nine field goals, with a long of 43 yards

Carter Sobel, Sierra Canyon, 5-9, 160, Sr. Strong on kickoffs and made nine field goals

Caleb Sylvia, Mission Viejo, 5-10, 190, Sr. Had 49-yard field goal last season