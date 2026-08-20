Jaden Jefferson and Quentin Hale power Corona Centennial to victory over Servite

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Corona Centennial senior quarterback Jaden Jefferson showcased his talents on three plays that didn’t count in the team’s season opener against Servite on Thursday night.

First, Jefferson ran from one sideline to the other in the backfield, evading would-be defenders. He finished the run at the one-yard line before a holding call gave Servite a respite.

On the next play, Jefferson threw the ball into the chest of a receiver at the one-yard line, only for another holding penalty to negate the play.

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At this point, it was becoming ridiculous. So coach Matt Logan decided to do something even more ridiculous with his playcalling.

Jefferson threw a lateral to senior wide receiver Gavin Lorge, who threw it back to Jefferson. The QB then slalomed through the entire Servite defense as the first-half clock ran out, finding his way to the end zone. Alas, the touchdown didn’t count because of another penalty.

Jefferson had plenty of plays that did count, however, in Centennial’s 41-21 win at Orange Coast College. He completed 19 of 24 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns while adding 88 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in a stunning performance.

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Perhaps his biggest feat — and one that wasn’t called back — came when he threw out of the end zone and connected with wide receiver Quentin Hale. The USC commit jumped over two defenders, bringing down a one-handed catch.

In casual terms, Hale pulled off an Odell Beckham Jr.-style catch while Mossing his opponents.

Jefferson, however, is used to pulling off the impossible with Hale, a transfer from Cathedral.

“We’ve been making crazy plays our whole life, so it’s nothing new to us,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson, who is committed to Hawaii, also connected with Hale on a 46-yard touchdown pass. Hale finished with seven catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

For Servite, it was a difficult night for Rick Garretson, who was making his coaching debut for his alma mater. Garretson was an All-CIF selection his senior year and worked as the passing game coordinator and then offensive coordinator for Servite during a fifteen-year stretch that ended in 2004.

Back on the sideline with the Friars for the first time in more than two decades, Garretson said Servite needed to be strong in the trenches in order to win. “That’s how this sport is won and lost,” he said.

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Garretson was counting on strong performances from the linebacker group, specifically from senior Isaiah Leilua and junior Allen Kennett. However, Centennial was able to rush for more than 250 yards via a committee that included 67 yards and a touchdown from senior Braylin Drake and another 50 yards from junior Malaki Davis.

It wasn’t all negative for Servite, as the team found success through the ground game. Each of the team’s three touchdowns came off the run, and junior running back Jorden Wells dominated, gaining 110 yards and scoring a 55-yard touchdown.

JSerra transfer Gino Wang made his debut at quarterback for Servite, and the junior signal-caller showed flashes of what could come this season, making multiple incisive passes and pulling off a big 20-yard run on fourth down. Those successes, however, were sporadic and he ultimately had a shaky performance, completing 14 of 29 passes for 90 yards.

There was a brief glimmer of hope Servite would come back when it scored a touchdown to make the score 34-21 with five minutes left. However, a roughing the kicker call on a Centennial punt ended Servite’s hopes of a rally. It was a frustrating end to a frustrating game for Garretson.

For Logan, it was a great start to the season — though his annoyance with Centennial’s offensive penalties was palpable.

High School Sports Complete coverage: Prep football preview 2026 Here is the Los Angeles Times’ nine-part series on top returning high school football players for the 2026 season, plus preseason top 25 rankings.

Still, the Centennial coach, who has won more than 300 games and 10 Southern Section division championships, was pleased with what he saw from Jefferson and Hale, perhaps the most talented duo he has ever coached.

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“Our quarterback is absolutely dynamic, and [Hale] is unbelievable,” Logan said. “If you were gonna build a receiver on a Madden game, he’d be the guy.”

Centennial may have some on-field discipline issues to work out as the season progresses, but with Jefferson, Hale and plenty of other offensive weapons, it could be in for another impressive season.