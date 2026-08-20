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High School Sports

Prep talk: Newbury Park offensive tackle Junior Dominguez discovers sport he loves

Newbury Park offensive tackle Junior Dominguez, 6 feet 4 and 270 pounds, has played only two years of football.
Newbury Park offensive tackle Junior Dominguez, 6 feet 4 and 270 pounds, has played only two years of football.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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When Junior Dominguez enrolled as a high school freshman at Newbury Park two years ago, he joined the junior varsity football team.

“I had never played a snap of football,” he said. “Not at all.”

Learning how to put on a helmet and how to fasten shoulder pads became his biggest challenge. He’s apparently a quick learner. By season’s end, he was promoted to varsity for the playoffs. Last year, he started at right offensive tackle. Now, Newbury Park is moving the 6-foot-4, 270-pound junior to left tackle.

His coach, Joe Smigiel, is a former offensive lineman who played at Arizona and believes Dominguez is well on his way to earning a college scholarship.

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He’s another example of what high school is supposed to be about — trying new things and discovering something you like and are good at.

“I just like the intensity of the game,” Dominguez said. “I’ve noticed I’ve been more aggressive and learning how to succeed.”

Growing up with a mom and dad who work for McDonald’s in management, a young Dominguez got to eat whatever he wanted. He remembers Quarter Pounders being his favorite. If teammates get hungry, he might be lobbied for a trip to McDonald’s.

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After games, watch out for the players craving french fries at Newbury Park and knowing someone to seek out who can help.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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