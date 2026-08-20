Royal High investigates incident involving football coach and player

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Video obtained by The Times shows Royal High football coach Adam Brubaker kicking a football toward a student and hitting him in the groin area, which has resulted in the school beginning an investigation on the eve of the team opening its season on Friday.

Royal launches investigation after football incident one day before season opener. pic.twitter.com/0xPJSQmqQ8 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 20, 2026

Brubaker is no longer coaching the team, with the existing coaching staff taking over and the team still planning to play Monroe on Friday, according to a Simi Valley Unified School District official.

Brubaker, a former Panorama coach, took over as head coach at Royal in the middle of the 2025 season.