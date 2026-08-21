Prep talk: Cleveland High turns to its Nigerian duo in football
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Cleveland High football coach Mario Guzman loves the Nigerian connection of Oluwafemi Okelola and Moyosoreoluwa Odebunmi, both running backs.
Spelling their names might be the biggest challenge.
They should be major offensive contributors, joining quarterback Domenik Fuentes to fuel the Cavaliers’ attack.
Last season, Odebunmi rushed for 1,139 yards and 11 touchdowns. Okelola had 111 yards rushing and made 83 tackles and had two interceptions on defense.
The Cavaliers open their season on Friday against Narbonne.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.