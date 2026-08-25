Girls’ flag football: Tuesday’s scores
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HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Southern Section
Agoura 28, Oak Park 6
Anaheim 32, El Dorado 6
Arlington 28, Nuview Bridge 0
Ayala 12, Shadow Hills 0
Burbank Burroughs 6, Hart 0
California Military Institute 45, Lakeside 13
Canyon Springs 14, Vista del Lago 0
Cerritos Valley Christian 20, Bellflower 0
Chino Hills 6, Capistrano Valley 0
Colony 13, Garey 7
Colton 24, Carter 0
Dos Pueblos 21, Westlake 19
El Segundo 7, Peninsula 6
Elsinore 26, San Jacinto 0
Golden Valley 8, Lancaster 6
Heritage 19, Orange Vista 6
Mater Dei 38, Esperanza 0
Mission Viejo 12, Crean Lutheran 6
Monrovia 44, Arroyo 0
Lakewood St. Joseph 26, Redondo Union 12
Oaks Christian 13, Oxnard Pacifica 7
Ontario Christian 12, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 7
Orange Lutheran 24, Downey 19
Oxnard 47, Highland 20
Ramona 34, San Jacinto Valley Academy 0
Rancho Verde 32, Perris 0
Redlands East Valley 34, Eastvale Roosevelt 0
Rialto 31, Jurupa Hills 0
Rim of the World 35, Bloomington 18
Sage Hill 26, Corona 2
San Bernardino 64, Rubidoux 0
San Clemente 27, Northwood 6
Santa Barbara 33, Rio Mesa 7
Santa Fe 15, San Gabriel 0
Santa Margarita 13, Aliso Niguel 7
Santa Paula 52, Del Sol 0
Sierra Canyon 53, Alemany 0
South Torrance 47, West Torrance 0
St. Lucy’s 21, Chaffey 6
Sunny Hills 40, Moreno Valley 20
Temecula Prep 26, Xavier Prep 0
Temescal Canyon 40, Tahquitz 6
Troy 14, Los Osos 13
Upland 13, Cajon 12
Western Christian 25, La Serna 18
Whittier 19, Alhambra 0
Intersectional
Mira Costa 38, San Pedro 6
MONDAY’S RESULTS
City Section
Foshay 39, Bernstein 6
Foshay 45, Hawkins 6
Fremont 38, Diego Rivera 0
Hawkins 46, Bernstein 6
Sotomayor 18, Huntington Park 6
South East 13, Elizabeth 6
Southern Section
Adelanto 31, Kaiser 6
Anaheim 32, El Dorado 6
Aquinas 59, Banning 0
Arroyo Valley 20, Victor Valley 0
Ayala 12, Yorba Linda 0
Baldwin Park 24, Ontario 6
Bonita 27, Garey 0
California 31, El Rancho 14
California Military Institute 19, Temecula Prep 7
Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary 18, Rio Hondo Prep 14
Cathedral City 21, West Valley 0
Cerritos Valley Christian 24, Artesia 6
Chaminade 35, Royal 24
Chaparral 30, Hemet 13
Chino 26, Brea Olinda 7
Colony 35, Chaffey 0
Corona del Mar 26, Fountain Valley 7
Corona Santiago 18, Eastvale Roosevelt 0
Crean Lutheran 20, South Hills 6
Downey 24, Tesoro 0
Edison 53, Marina 0
Eisenhower 18, Bloomington 6
Elsinore 6, Miller 6
Foothill 19, Millikan 18
Gahr 34, Buena Park 0
Glenn 8, Bell Gardens 6
Grand Terrace 12, Colton 0
Hacienda Heights Wilson 25, Workman 0
Hillcrest 21, Vista del Lago 0
Huntington Beach 24, Los Alamitos 6
Jurupa Hills 7, San Gorgonio 6
Laguna Beach 19, Arlington 6
La Habra 13, Villa Park 2
Lancaster 26, Rosamond 0
La Quinta 13, Indio 12
La Serna 20, Bishop Amat 7
Long Beach Wilson 20, Mayfair 0
Mountain View 19, La Puente 7
Moreno Valley 25, Norte Vista 6
Newport Harbor 20, Woodbridge 7
Norco 19, Corona Centennial 6
Ontario Christian 13, Serrano 0
Orange 26, Western 0
Palm Desert 12, Woodcrest Christian 6
Paloma Valley 35, Heritage 20
Paramount 13, Los Osos 12
Placentia Valencia 21, Tustin 0
Pomona 6, Calvary Baptist 0
Portola 31, Laguna Hills 0
Rancho Mirage 19, Jurupa Valley 12
Rancho Verde 13, Rancho Christian 6
Rialto 18, Summit 7
Rim of the World 12, Carter 0
Riverside King 28, Corona 13
Riverside North 24, Valley View 14
Riverside Poly 13, Rancho Cucamonga 12
San Gabriel 7, Rowland 6
San Marino 8, Claremont 6
Sierra Vista 13, Ramona Convent 12
South El Monte 26, El Monte 0
St. Paul 26, Lakewood 12
Sunny Hills 38, Katella 0
Troy 20, Cerritos 19
Valencia 33, Hueneme 8
Western Christian 21, Upland 6
Woodcrest Christian 20, Redlands Adventist Academy 14
Yucaipa 7, Ramona 0
Intersectional
Bell 33, Bell Gardens 0
Brawley 37, Xavier Prep 0
Inglewood 12, King/Drew 6
Mary Star of the Sea 21, Port of Los Angeles 12
Warren 26, Wilmington Banning 7