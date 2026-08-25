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High School Sports

Prep talk: Sportsmanship displayed in City Section games during opening week of football season

City Section officials assigner Tony Crittendon praised players, coaches and officials for receiving no ejections last week.
City Section officials assigner Tony Crittendon praised players, coaches and officials for receiving no ejections last week.
(Temisha Brame Carter)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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For all the bad publicity directed frequently at the Los Angeles Unified School District and City Section schools, let’s point out an impressive statistic from the opening week of the high school football season.

There were no player ejections by officials, according to City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos, who declined to comment because she said she “didn’t want to jinx it” for this coming week.

In contrast, Southern Section officials ejected 19 individuals from games last week, according to a Southern Section spokesman.

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Tony Crittendon, the assigner of football officials for the City Section, credited the improved sportsmanship to players, coaches and officials.

“We’re more tolerant, players are behaving better and coaches are doing a good job in education,” Crittendon said.

An ejection can lead to suspension from one to three games. Leaving the bench results in automatic suspensions. And fights can lead to being suspended for multiple games or the season.

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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