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High School Sports

The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings

Jason Grant had the winning touchdown catch for No. 2-ranked Crenshaw in win over Palisades.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:

1. CARSON (1-0). The Colts knocked off one of the top teams in San Diego, Lincoln, 35-31. Showdowns loom with Palos Verdes and Long Beach Poly in the coming weeks.

2. CRENSHAW (1-0). Danniel Flowers was fantastic running and passing in win over Palisades.

3. SAN PEDRO (1-0). Pirates’ defense performed well in win over King/Drew.

4. BIRMINGHAM (0-1). Patriots were shut out by Hart and need to get their passing game going.

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5. GARFIELD (1-0). 277 yards rushing for Ceasar Reyes in opening win over Montebello.

6. KING/DREW (0-1). Tough schedule ahead for a team that wants to win Coliseum League.

7. KENNEDY (1-0). Golden Cougars come out with impressive performance to rout Eagle Rock.

8. CLEVELAND (1-0). Picked up shutout win over Narbonne.

9. EL CAMINO REAL (0-1). Royals put up a fight before losing in Hawaii to Kauai 28-21.

10. UNIVERSITY (1-0). This team has a terrific linebacker in 6-3, 200-pound junior D’Elliott Jones.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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