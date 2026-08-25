The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Jason Grant had the winning touchdown catch for No. 2-ranked Crenshaw in win over Palisades.

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The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:

1. CARSON (1-0). The Colts knocked off one of the top teams in San Diego, Lincoln, 35-31. Showdowns loom with Palos Verdes and Long Beach Poly in the coming weeks.

2. CRENSHAW (1-0). Danniel Flowers was fantastic running and passing in win over Palisades.

3. SAN PEDRO (1-0). Pirates’ defense performed well in win over King/Drew.

4. BIRMINGHAM (0-1). Patriots were shut out by Hart and need to get their passing game going.

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5. GARFIELD (1-0). 277 yards rushing for Ceasar Reyes in opening win over Montebello.

6. KING/DREW (0-1). Tough schedule ahead for a team that wants to win Coliseum League.

7. KENNEDY (1-0). Golden Cougars come out with impressive performance to rout Eagle Rock.

8. CLEVELAND (1-0). Picked up shutout win over Narbonne.

9. EL CAMINO REAL (0-1). Royals put up a fight before losing in Hawaii to Kauai 28-21.

10. UNIVERSITY (1-0). This team has a terrific linebacker in 6-3, 200-pound junior D’Elliott Jones.