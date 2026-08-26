Prep talk: Quarterback Danniel Flowers of Crenshaw knows how to improvise

Crenshaw quarterback Danniel Flowers strides forward with his right arm raised behind as he prepares to pass.

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A year ago, Danniel Flowers played quarterback for Crenshaw High despite a broken hand on his non-throwing hand. He helped the Cougars reach the City Section Open Division final before losing to Carson.

This season, he’s healthy, wiser and ready to improvise even more to take advantage of his running and passing skills.

“I think he’s improved a lot with his reads,” interim coach Terrence Whitehead said.

Flowers led Crenshaw to a last-minute win over Palisades last week with a game-winning touchdown pass to freshman Jason Grant Jr.

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He’s got great instincts, can move in the pocket and knows when to take off and run.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.