Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Quarterback Danniel Flowers of Crenshaw knows how to improvise

Crensha
Crenshaw quarterback Danniel Flowers strides forward with his right arm raised behind as he prepares to pass.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A year ago, Danniel Flowers played quarterback for Crenshaw High despite a broken hand on his non-throwing hand. He helped the Cougars reach the City Section Open Division final before losing to Carson.

This season, he’s healthy, wiser and ready to improvise even more to take advantage of his running and passing skills.

“I think he’s improved a lot with his reads,” interim coach Terrence Whitehead said.

Flowers led Crenshaw to a last-minute win over Palisades last week with a game-winning touchdown pass to freshman Jason Grant Jr.

Advertisement

He’s got great instincts, can move in the pocket and knows when to take off and run.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

More to Read

High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement