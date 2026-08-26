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A look at two of this week’s top high school football games in the Southland:

Friday’s games

Santa Margarita (1-0) at Corona Centennial (1-0), 7 p.m.

It’s rematch time. These two teams met in the Southern Section Division 1 final last season won by Santa Margarita 42-7. Coach Matt Logan was mad at himself for letting Trent Mosley go wild. Mosley has gone on to USC and the Eagles have a new quarterback, Fletch Palmer, son of Eagles coach Carson Palmer. Centennial has an offense that’s tough to stop with quarterback Jaden Jefferson, receiver Quentin Hale and lots of running backs. Santa Margarita had a shutout win last week, so watch out. The pick: Centennial.

Agoura (1-0) at Westlake (1-0), 7 p.m.

The winner of this game could be headed to a long winning streak. Agoura’s versatile George Hastings will try to be a thorn for Westlake on offense and defense. The Warriors made so many mistakes last week they needed three overtimes to beat Newbury Park. They must play much better to win. The pick: Westlake.