High school football: Thursday’s scores
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THURSDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
California 17, Sunny Hills 14
Citrus Hill 14, Miller 13
Citrus Valley 42, Los Osos 14
Colton 28, Eisenhower 6
Compton 28, Orange Vista 21
Corona 49, San Gorgonio 0
Desert Mirage 24, San Jacinto Valley Academy 6
El Toro 42, Marina 21
Fontana 64, Jurupa Valley 20
Glendora 41, Walnut 8
Granite Hills 28, Patriot 21
Hesperia 34, Jurupa Hills 0
Hillcrest 34, Vista del Lago 20
Huntington Beach 31, Los Alamitos 15
Indio 28, Indian Springs 7
La Palma Kennedy 14, Woodbridge 10
Liberty 55, Sultana 7
Maranatha 30, Covina 22
Moreno Valley 52, Arroyo Valley 0
Norte Vidta 35, Rancho Christian 0
Palm Springs 35, Grand Terrace 0
Placentia Valencia 22, Santa Ana 13
Redlands East Valley 37, Perris 11
Ridgecrest Burroughs 40, Adelanto 0
San Dimas 44, Chaffey 8
South Torrance 33, Arroyo 10
Temple City 19, La Puente 14
Twentynine Palms 28, Riverside Prep 27
Villa Park 55, Western 20
Western Christian 56, Rim of the World 8
Whittier 41, Gabrielino 6
INTERSECTIONAL
Fallbrook 24, Canyon Springs 7
Fulton 34, St. Jeane de Lestonnac 0
Linfield Christian 46, Mountain Empire 21
Keppel 18, Mendez 7
Palos Verdes 21, Orlando Bishop Moore (Fla.) 18
Sierra Canyon 24, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 7
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
East Valley 50, Stella 6
INTERSECTIONAL
California School for the Deaf Riverside 58, Animo Robinson 8
Cuyama Valley 14, Tehillah Christian 12
Valley Oaks CES 42, Downey Calvary Chapel 0