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High School Sports

High school football: Thursday’s scores

High school football scores
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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THURSDAY’S RESULTS

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

California 17, Sunny Hills 14

Citrus Hill 14, Miller 13

Citrus Valley 42, Los Osos 14

Colton 28, Eisenhower 6

Compton 28, Orange Vista 21

Corona 49, San Gorgonio 0

Desert Mirage 24, San Jacinto Valley Academy 6

El Toro 42, Marina 21

Fontana 64, Jurupa Valley 20

Glendora 41, Walnut 8

Granite Hills 28, Patriot 21

Hesperia 34, Jurupa Hills 0

Hillcrest 34, Vista del Lago 20

Huntington Beach 31, Los Alamitos 15

Indio 28, Indian Springs 7

La Palma Kennedy 14, Woodbridge 10

Liberty 55, Sultana 7

Maranatha 30, Covina 22

Moreno Valley 52, Arroyo Valley 0

Norte Vidta 35, Rancho Christian 0

Palm Springs 35, Grand Terrace 0

Placentia Valencia 22, Santa Ana 13

Redlands East Valley 37, Perris 11

Ridgecrest Burroughs 40, Adelanto 0

San Dimas 44, Chaffey 8

South Torrance 33, Arroyo 10

Temple City 19, La Puente 14

Twentynine Palms 28, Riverside Prep 27

Villa Park 55, Western 20

Western Christian 56, Rim of the World 8

Whittier 41, Gabrielino 6

INTERSECTIONAL

Fallbrook 24, Canyon Springs 7

Fulton 34, St. Jeane de Lestonnac 0

Linfield Christian 46, Mountain Empire 21

Keppel 18, Mendez 7

Palos Verdes 21, Orlando Bishop Moore (Fla.) 18

Sierra Canyon 24, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) 7

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

East Valley 50, Stella 6

INTERSECTIONAL

California School for the Deaf Riverside 58, Animo Robinson 8

Cuyama Valley 14, Tehillah Christian 12

Valley Oaks CES 42, Downey Calvary Chapel 0

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