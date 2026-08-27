Prep football: Palos Verdes, Sierra Canyon defeat teams from Florida

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Palos Verdes and Sierra Canyon came away with football victories against teams from Florida on Thursday.

Standout junior safety Jalen Flowers came up with two interceptions, including a one-handed highlight play, to help Palos Verdes hold on for a 21-18 win over Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore in an afternoon game at Palos Verdes.

Linebacker Weston Reis also came through for 2-0 Palos Verdes, which travels to Carson next Thursday in another challenging nonleague game.

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It’s a Myles Baker takeover here in Broward County @Mdot_5



After throwing for a TD, the UCLA commit runs this one. It’s all Sierra Canyon now ahead 24-7. pic.twitter.com/4wa0edUk41 — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) August 28, 2026

Sierra Canyon traveled to Florida, lost four fumbles in the first half but came back to defeat Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna 24-7.

Myles Baker had one touchdown pass and one touchdown run as the Trailblazers (2-0) broke open a 7-7 halftime game. Jaxsen Stokes’ running, and strong defense from sophomore linebacker Eli Zamorano also helped the Trailblazers. Carter Sobel had a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter to give Sierra Canyon the lead for good.