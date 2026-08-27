Prep talk: Oh brother, Gerhardts put on a show on and off field at Village Christian
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When talking about the Gerhardt brothers, Hudson, a quarterback, and Bailen, a receiver, first-year Village Christian coach Rand Holdren says there’s never a boring moment when the two are together.
“I want to send them off to their room,” he joked about the brothers bickering with each other.
What brothers don’t occasionally raise their voices, and fight over food, gifts and clothes?
In Village Christian’s 34-0 win over Huntington Park last week, Hudson, a senior, completed 11 of 13 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Bailen, a junior, caught four passes for 91 yards and one touchdown. Of course, if Bailen ever drops a pass, big brother might give him a nasty look.
Holdren left Maranatha to take over the Village Christian program.
“The first day of spring practice, we had nine kids,” he said. “I quickly realized why they called me.”
He’s up to 25 players and hoping the Gerhardt brothers will continue to be entertaining in games and in huddles.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.