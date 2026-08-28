Jeremy Mellalieu throws for four TDs in Chaminade’s rout of Valencia

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Sophomore quarterback Jeremy Mellalieu threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns Friday to lead unbeaten Chaminade to a 35-10 victory over Valencia in a penalty-marred game at Valencia.

The 13th-ranked Eagles (3-0) opened the scoring late in the first quarter when Mellalieu found Bryan Granger-Narcisse with a short pass in the flat and Granger-Narcisse did the rest, breaking tackles and dodging defenders on a 63-yard jaunt to the end zone.

After Valencia missed a short field-goal attempt to close the first quarter, Mellalieu and Andrew Cordero connected on the first of two touchdown passes, this one covering 77 yards, to double the lead 13 seconds into the second quarter.

Advertisement

Valencia’s sophomore quarterback Evan McCallister, who completed 15 passes for 264 yards on the night, cut the deficit in half midway through the second quarter when Caysen Badawi turned a short pass into a 61-yard scoring play 9:32 before halftime. But that was as close as the Vikings (1-1) would get.

Kingston Williams, a senior tackle listed at 300 pounds, also had a big game for Chaminade with two key sackswhile moonlighting as a fullback on offense, scoring a second-quarter touchdown on a one-yard run and bulling his way five yards to pick up an important first down in the second half.

The game was delayed approximately 20 minutes early in the second period quarter after a Chaminade player became stricken by the hot and humid conditions. He was treated by paramedics on the sidelines before being transported by ambulance to the hospital for what a Chaminade coach said were precautionary reasons.