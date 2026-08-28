Prep talk: Celebration of volleyball, women’s sports set for Sept. 12 with unique match

Coach Morgan Wijay of Harvard-Westlake will have her team facing Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Sept. 12 on a court set up on a baseball field.

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Harvard-Westlake and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame are teaming with Nike to hold a unique outdoor girls’ volleyball match on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. on a custom outdoor court flown in by Nike. The match will be played on Notre Dame’s baseball diamond under the lights and celebrate volleyball and women’s sports.

It’s called Rally in The Valley Fanfest that will include food trucks, a DJ and Nike interactive activities.

Coming Sept. 12: Harvard-Westlake and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame will celebrate volleyball and women's sports with a unique match at 7 p.m. on Notre Dame's baseball diamond. Nike is flying in a special outside court. Food trucks. DJ. Party in Sherman Oaks. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 27, 2026

Student broadcasters will participate in the event that will feature an all-women officiating crew.

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Nike is heavily involved in the promotion of high school sports and recently signed 14-year-old Harvard-Westlake freshman soccer player Zoe Thompson to an NIL deal. Her sisters, Alyssa and Gisele, signed a deal when they were in high school.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.