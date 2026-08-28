Santa Margarita wins the battle of ‘greatness’ against Corona Centennial

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

If anyone wants to know what “big-boy” football in Southern California looks like, Santa Margarita’s 21-20 road win over Corona Centennial on Friday night gave fans everything they expected from two powerhouse programs.

“There was greatness on that field,” Santa Margarita coach Carson Palmer told his players afterward.

On final play of third quarter Caron Williams comes through with pick six. Santa Margarita 21, Corona Centennial 14 pic.twitter.com/PCMgBBFFNk — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 29, 2026

From cornerback Caron Williams producing a pick six on the final play of the third quarter to Mighty Mouse 5-foot-4 running back Adrian Petero rushing for 108 hard-earned yards in 23 carries to run out the clock, the Eagles (2-0) are proving they are no one-hit wonder after winning last year’s Southern Section Division 1 championship over Centennial.

Advertisement

“Even if I can’t find a hole, I’ll make one,” Petero said.

Unlike that 42-7 loss at the Rose Bowl, Centennial rallied from a 14-0 deficit. An 11-yard touchdown run by Braylin Drake with 7:33 left put the Huskies within 21-20. But Santa Margarita’s Jake Martin deflected the PAT attempt, and the Huskies (1-1) never got another opportunity to score against a defense with top linemen, young and sensational linebackers and defensive backs who engaged in hand-to-hand combat with one of the best receivers in the nation in Quentin Hale.

Santa Margarita’s defense celebrates a pick six by Caron Williams (21) at the end of the third quarter from 30 yards. (Craig Weston / For The Times)

Centennial was at a severe disadvantage by not having two potential starters available on its offensive line because of injuries. Then the Huskies lost a third lineman in the third quarter. Quarterback Jaden Jefferson was left having to run for his life from the outset but used his instincts and intelligence to find ways to succeed. He passed for 192 yards with touchdowns of seven yards to Hale and 24 yards to Kennie Leggett. He adjusted to the pass rush by scrambling up the middle for gains of 11 and 15 yards. Hale caught seven passes for 105 yards.

Advertisement

For some unknown reason, Williams, a junior, now has five of his six career interceptions against Centennial. He said the pick six was no surprise.

“I saw it coming,” he said. “I saw the quarterback’s eyes.”

“Defense suffocating,” is what Palmer told his players in his postgame talk, and he was right.

Jaden Jefferson finds Quentin Hale for seven-yard touchdown. 1:29 left in second. Santa Margarita 14, Corona Centennial 7. pic.twitter.com/KdJkPjzxok — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 29, 2026

Santa Margarita’s defense controlled much of the first half because of its ability to put pressure on Jefferson. It wasn’t until Centennial’s final possession of the first half, when trailing 14-0, that Jefferson finally started to connect with Hale. Jefferson got the ball to Hale for a touchdown, rolling left and throwing off his back foot to find Jefferson in the back of the end zone.

That’s a sophomore for Santa Margarita. Jimmerson pic.twitter.com/6AtPpXQEgW — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 29, 2026

Santa Margarita’s defense lost nine of its 11 starters to graduation and was supposed to need time this season to develop, but the guy who wears No. 99 for the Eagles, Kingston Jimmerson, had two sacks in the first half. He’s 6-foot-2, 270 pounds, only.a sophomore and likes to manhandle ballcarriers.

Fourth down 2:42 left. Centennial is short. The freshman again. Aydan Steen. 21-20 Santa Margarita takes over. pic.twitter.com/jtdq73Z9fH — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 29, 2026

“When he’s a senior, he’s going to be an All-American,’’ Williams said.

Also contributing was 6-5, 225-pound freshman lineman Kaleb Herndon and linebacker Cruz Nunez, a transfer from JSerra. Then there’s freshman linebacker Aydan Steen, who contributed two huge tackles in the second half in critical situations.

Short touchdown runs by Petero and Jaion Smith accounted for Santa Margarita’s first-half touchdowns. Centennial fumbled on its first possession to set up Petero’s two-yard TD run.

Advertisement

Freshman Aydan Steen sack. pic.twitter.com/oSvPxCJO8p — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 29, 2026

The last time Centennial coach Matt Logan was on the same field with Santa Margarita, his face with bright red at the Rose Bowl. He blamed himself for his team’s poor performance. “We weren’t prepared to play football that night,” he said.

This time, the Huskies were able to stay close with the help of a defense that sacked Santa Margarita quarterback Fletch Palmer three times. Cal-bound Miles Schirmer was effective on the defensive line.

“The defense played phenomenal,” Logan said. “We were not on the same page on offense. The kids didn’t waver and kept fighting.”