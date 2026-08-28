How the Southland’s top 25 high school football teams fared this week
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A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game
1. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1) lost to Santa Margarita, 21-20; at Mater Dei, Friday
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-1) def. Philadelphia Roman Catholic, 45-25; at Pittsburgh, Friday;
3. SIERRA CANYON (2-0) def. Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade, 24-7; vs. Honolulu St. Louis, Sept. 10
4. SANTA MARGARITA (2-0) def. Corona Centennial, 21-20; vs. Palmdale Highland, Friday
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-1) def. San Diego Cathedral, 38-24; vs. Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, Friday
6. MISSION VIEJO (2-0) def. St. Paul, 77-12; at Folson, Friday
7. MATER DEI (1-0) at Orem (Utah), Saturday; vs. Corona Centennial, Friday
8. SAN CLEMENTE (2-0) did not play; at Chaparral, Friday
9. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-0) def. Oaks Christian, 44-14; at Oak Hills, Thursday
10. CHAPARRAL (1-1) def. San Juan Hills, 31-19; vs. San Clemente, Friday
11. HUNTINGTON BEACH EDISON (2-0) def. Los Alamitos, 31-15; at Long Beach Wilson, Friday
12. CREAN LUTHERAN (2-0) def. Mira Costa, 31-10; vs. JSerra, Friday
13. CHAMINADE (3-0) def. Valencia, 35-10; at Beaumont, Sept. 11
14. PALOS VERDES (2-0) def. Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore, 21-18; at Carson, Thursday
15. CARSON (2-0) def. Dorsey, 31-8; vs. Palos Verdes, Thursday
16. SERVITE (1-1) def. Murrieta Valley, 42-10; vs. Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial, Friday
17. JSERRA (1-1) def. Long Beach Wilson, 63-0; at Crean Lutheran, Friday
18. DAMIEN (2-0) def. Vista Murrieta, 27-21; at Las Vegas Faith Lutheran, Friday
19. OXNARD PACIFICA (2-0) def. San Diego Lincoln, 52-27; at Hart, Friday
20. GARDENA SERRA (1-1) def. L.A. Hamilton, 49-12 (corrected score); at Los Alamitos, Friday
21. BISHOP AMAT (2-0) def. Oak Hills, 22-3; vs. Valencia, Thursday
22. CORONA DEL MAR (2-0) def. Santa Barbara, 37-7; at Huntington Beach Edison, Thursday
23. YORBA LINDA (2-0) def. Long Beach Poly, 30-12 (corrected score); vs. El Dorado, Friday
24. WESTLAKE (2-0) def. Agoura, 38-10; vs. Chatsworth, Thursday
25. ST. BONAVENTURE (2-0) def. St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 34-21; vs. Trabuco Hills, Friday