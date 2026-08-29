High school football: Top performers in the Southland
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A look at the top performers from high school football games across the Southland this week.
RUSHING
• AJ McBean, Gardena Serra: Rushed for 135 yards in eight carries and scored three touchdowns in win over L.A. Hamilton.
• Noel Washington, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns in win over Bishop Alemany.
• Adrian Petero, Santa Margarita: Rushed for 108 yards and one touchdown in win over Corona Centennial.
• Dallas Miller, Huntington Beach: Rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns in win over Los Alamitos.
• Jordan Medrano, Bell: Rushed for three touchdowns and had double-digit tackles in upset win over Marquez.
• Matt Fine, Loyola: Rushed for 101 yards in nine carries and scored three touchdowns in win over Long Beach Millikan.
• Maliq Allen, St. John Bosco: Rushed for 130 yards and three touchdowns, caught one TD pass in win over Philadelphia Roman Catholic.
• Daiveaun Neal, Jefferson: Rushed for more than 200 yards for the second consecutive week in win over Van Nuys.
PASSING
• Taylor Lee, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for 365 yards and five touchdowns in win over San Diego Lincoln.
• Ezra Brown, Orange Lutheran: Completed 18 of 19 passes for 253 yards in win over San Diego Cathedral.
• Julian Medina, Norco: Completed 20 of 22 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns in win over Colony.
• Donovan Shirley, Salesian: Passed for 371 yards and three touchdowns in win over Mesa (Ariz.) Westwood.
• Jaxson Algaze, El Toro: The sophomore passed for 338 yards and five touchdowns in win over Marina.
• Star Thomas, Orange: Passed for 280 yards and three touchdowns in win over Laguna Beach.
• Lequand Jackson, Baldwin Park: Passed for 263 yards and five touchdowns, ran for 115 yards win over Rowland.
• Jeremy Mellalieu, Chaminade: Completed 10 of 12 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns in win over Valencia.
• Hudson Shaddow, El Dorado: Passed for 191 yards and four touchdowns in win over Fullerton.
• Ford Green, Westlake: Completed 14 of 18 passes for 257 yards and four touchdowns in win over Agoura.
• Chase Curren, Crespi: Passed for 291 yards and four touchdowns in win over Golden Valley.
RECEIVING
• Bryce Thacker, El Toro: Caught 11 passes for 11 passes for 130 yards and four touchdown vs. Marina.
• Gary Ferguson, Oak Park: Had four touchdowns, including a 99-yard reception and pick six, in win over Fillmore.
• Quentin Hale, Corona Centennial: Caught seven passes for 108 yards and one touchdown in loss to Santa Margarita.
• Nate Davis, Trabuco Hills: Caught eight passes for 140 yards in comeback win over Bellflower.
• Blake Rogers, La Habra: Made five catches for 147 yards and three touchdowns in win over Northview.
• KJ Woodbury, Orange: Had seven receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown in win over Laguna Beach.
• Brady Stringham, Laguna Beach: Caught 13 passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns in loss to Orange.
DEFENSE
• Jalen Flowers, Palos Verdes: Made two interceptions in win over Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore.
• Dylin Bruce, Huntington Beach: Returned an interception 76 yards for touchdown vs. Los Alamitos.
• Kingston Jimmerson, Santa Margarita: The sophomore had two sacks in loss to Corona Centennial.
• Roshaun Brown, Jefferson: The sophomore returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown in win over Van Nuys.
• Kadin Saalih, Hart: Had three sacks in win over Newbury Park.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Sean Byrnes, Villa Park: Blocked two punts in win over Western.
• Jake Martin, Santa Margarita: Came up with blocked PAT in one-point win over Corona Centennial.
• Charlie Szaras, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Made field goals from 28 and 32 yards and was nine for nine on touchbacks vs. Alemany.
• Dylan Fullmer, Harvard-Westlake: Returned kickoff 87 yards for touchdown, had a 55-yard kickoff return and TD run in win over Palisades.