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High School Sports

High school football: Week 2 schedule

Carson quarterback Chris Fields III runs with the ball during a game.
Quarterback Chris Fields III and City Open Division champion Carson host Palos Verdes in a key intersectional matchup Thursday night.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
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HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

Angelou at Maywood CES

Arroyo at Sylmar

Bell at Eagle Rock

Belmont at Monroe

Canoga Park at Verdugo Hills

Crenshaw at Los Angeles Hamilton

Fremont at South East

Fulton at Panorama, 3:30 p.m.

Gardena at King/Drew

Grant at Legacy

Hollywood at Dymally, 4 p.m.

Jefferson at Lincoln

Los Angeles ar Taft

Los Angeles Marshall at Bernstein

Los Angeles University at Santee

Mayfair at Marquez

Narbonne at Fairfax

Palisades at Granada Hills

San Fernando at Franklin

Van Nuys at Roybal

Washington Prep at Rivera

Westchester at San Pedro, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Arrowhead Christian at San Bernardino

Beaumont at Summit

Beckman at Santa Ana

Bloomington at Pacific

Carter at Banning

Chino at Ayala

Claremont at Glendora

Corona del Mar at Edison

Dana Hills at Esperanza

La Canada at Village Christian

Lancaster at Bishop Diego

Loara at Bolsa Grande

Los Osos at Charter Oak

Norte Vista at Santa Ana Foothill

Ocean View at Buena Park

Pasadena Marshall at Santa Fe

Ramona at Hillcrest

Rancho Cucamonga at Oak Hills

Riverside Notre Dame at Cathedral City

Riverside Prep at Antelope Valley

San Dimas at Colony

Shadow Hills at Yucaipa

Temecula Valley at Paloma Valley

Upland at Villa Park

Valencia at Bishop Amat

Valley View at Vista del Lago

Vista Murrieta at Apple Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Webb at Temecula Prep

Westminster at Garden Grove

Xavier Prep at Serrano

INTERSECTIONAL

Boron at Silver Valley

Chatsworth at Westlake

Cleveland at Castaic

Desert Mirage at Mendez

Firebaugh at Los Angeles Jordan

Granada Hills Kennedy at Canyon Country Canyon

Lawndale at Los Angeles Wilson

Los Angeles Roosevelt at Monrovia

Manual Arts at Lynwood

Mayfair at Marquez

Palos Verdes at Carson

Reseda at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel, 7:30 pm.

Royal at Contreras

South El Monte at Garfield

Venice at Harvard-Westlake

Wenatchee (Washington) at Linfield Christian

West Adams at Compton Early College

Wilmington Banning at Long Beach Cabrillo

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

Animo Robinson at Sotomayor

USC Hybrid at East Valley

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Villanova Prep at Coastal Christian

PAL Academy at California School for the Deaf

INTERSECTIONAL

Legacy Christian Academy at Valley Oaks CES

Milken at Mojave, 4 p.m.

Noli Indian at Vista Meridian, 6 p.m.

Sherman Oaks CES at Faith Baptist, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Adelanto at Sultana

Alemany at Compton, 6 p.m.

Aliso Niguel at El Toro

Arcadia at La Salle

Arlington at Fontana

Arroyo at Katella

Bassett at Temple City

Big Bear at Glendale

Bishop Montgomery at Simi Valley

Bonita at Western

Bosco Tech at Keppel

Brentwood at Oak Park

Buena at Fillmore

Burbank at Calabasas

Burbank Burroughs at Santa Monica

California at Baldwin Park

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Nogales

Canyon Country Canyon at Glendale

Capistrano Valley Christian at Laguna Hills

Cerritos at Cerritos Valley Christian

Chaffey at Heritage

Citrus Hill at Arroyo Valley

Coachella Valley at Palm Springs

Compton Centennial at Peninsula, 4 p.m.

Corona at Miller

Covina at Montclair

Crescenta Valley vs/ Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon

Damien at Faith Lutheran

Del Sol at Santa Paula

Desert at Desert Christian, 6 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Santa Barbara

Eisenhower at Cypress

El Dorado at Yorba Linda

El Modena at Tesoro

El Rancho at West Covina

Estancia at Bell Gardens

Etiwanda at Alta Loma

Gabrielino at Azusa

Ganesha at Don Lugo

Garden Grove Pacifica at Anaheim Canyon

Gardena Serra at Los Alamitos

Garey at Sierra Vista

Gahr at Artesia

Glenn at California Military

Grand Terrace at Redlands

Great Oak at Capistrano Valley

Hacienda Heights Wilson at St. Bernard

Hawthorne at West Torrance

Hemet at Rancho Mirage

Heritage Christian at Carpinteria

Highland vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College

Hueneme at Oxnard

Huntington Beach at Long Beach Wilson

Irvine University at Portola

JSerra at Crean Lutheran

Kaiser at Granite Hills

Lakeside at Twentynine Palms

La Mirada at Bellflower

La Palma Kennedy at Sunny Hills

La Quinta at Citrus Valley

Littlerock at Viewpoint

Long Beach Jordan at Hesperia

Long Beach Poly at Tustin

Los Amigos at Costa Mesa

Los Altos at Schurr

Loyola at Mira Costa

Marina at Fountain Valley

Millikan at Downey

Mountain View at Hoover, 6 p.m.

Muir at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy

Murrieta Valley at Cajon

Newbury Park at Arroyo Grande

North Torrance at Mary Star of the Sea

Northview at Torrance

Northwood at Brea Olinda

Norwalk at Pasadena

Ontario at Jurupa Valley

Orange at Elsinore

Orange Vista at Norco

Oxnard Pacifica vs. Hart at College of the Canyons

Palmdale vs. West Ranch at Valencia

Palm Desert at Victor Valley

Paraclete at La Habra

Paramount at Dominguez

Patriot at Canyon Springs

Pioneer at Rancho Alamitos

Placentia Valencia at Rowland

Pomona at Duarte

Rancho Christian at West Valley

Rancho Verde at Murrieta Mesa

Redondo Union at Culver City

Rialto at Desert Hot Springs

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Eastside

Riverside North at Riverside King

Riverside Poly at Redlands East Valley

Rio Hondo Prep at Quartz Hill

Rosemead at El Monte

Rubidoux at Vasquez

Saddleback at Montebello

Salesian at La Serna

San Clemente at Chaparral

San Gabriel at South Pasadena

San Jacinto Valley Academy at Desert Christian Academy

San Juan Hills at Chino Hills

San Marcos at Channel Islands

Santa Ana Valley at Garden Grove Santiago

Santa Rosa Academy at Indian Springs

Saugus at Camarillo

Savanna at Century

Segerstrom at Barstow

Silverado at Corona Santiago

Sonora at Walnut

South Hills at Diamond Ranch

South Torrance at El Segundo

St. Anthony at St. Margaret’s

St. Francis at Crespi

Tahquitz at Moreno Valley

Temescal Canyon at Jurupa Hills

Thousand Oaks at Agoura

Trabuco Hills at St. Bonaventure

Troy at Fullerton

Ventura at Lakewood

Western Christian at Maranatha

Westminster La Quinta at Godinez

Whittier at St. Paul

Whittier Christian at Ontario Christian

Woodbridge at Irvine

Workman at La Puente

Yucca Valley at Colton

INTERSECTIONAL

Anza Hamilton at Tri-City Christian

Bakersfield Liberty at Oaks Christian

Beverly Hills at Army-Navy

Cathedral at Sacramento Grant

Chandler Basha (Arizona) vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College

Chatsworth at Westlake

Desert Mirage at Mendez

Grace ar El Camino Real

Highlands Ranch Valor (Colo.) vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium

Huntington Park at St. Monica, 7:30 p.m.

Inglewood at Gilbert Highland (Ariz.)

Las Vegas Shadow Ridge at Laguna Beach

Leuzinger at San Diego Lincoln

Mira Monte at Nordhoff

Mission Viejo at Folsom

Moorpark at Birmingham

Moreau Catholic at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Peoria Centennial (Ariz.) vs. Servite at Cerritos College

St. John Bosco at Pittsburg

South Gate at Warren

Torres at Verbum Dei

Victory Christian Academy at Nuview Bridge

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Academy of Careers & Exploration at Calvary Baptist

Cuyama Valley at Laguna Blanca, 3 p.m.

Price at United Christian Academy

INTERSECTIONAL

Chadwick at Mammoth

Coast Union at Laton

Cornerstone Christian at North County St. Joseph Academy

Maricopa at Immanuel Christian

Public Safety Academy at Francis Parker, 6 p.m.

TEACH Tech Charter at Lancaster Baptist

West Shores at Lucerne Valley

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

San Marino at Alhambra

Santa Clara at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac, 6 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Dorsey at Castlemont

8-MAN

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

South LA College Prep at Stella, 12 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Cate at Valley Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

Santa Clarita Christian at Hesperia Christian, 6 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

California Lutheran at Downey Calvary Chapel, 6 p.m.

Malibu at Orcutt Academy, 2 p.m.

New Designs Watts at Pasadena Poly, 11 a.m.

New Designs University Park at Lighthouse Christian, 6 p.m.
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