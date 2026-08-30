High school football: Week 2 schedule
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HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
Angelou at Maywood CES
Arroyo at Sylmar
Bell at Eagle Rock
Belmont at Monroe
Canoga Park at Verdugo Hills
Crenshaw at Los Angeles Hamilton
Fremont at South East
Fulton at Panorama, 3:30 p.m.
Gardena at King/Drew
Grant at Legacy
Hollywood at Dymally, 4 p.m.
Jefferson at Lincoln
Los Angeles ar Taft
Los Angeles Marshall at Bernstein
Los Angeles University at Santee
Mayfair at Marquez
Narbonne at Fairfax
Palisades at Granada Hills
San Fernando at Franklin
Van Nuys at Roybal
Washington Prep at Rivera
Westchester at San Pedro, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Arrowhead Christian at San Bernardino
Beaumont at Summit
Beckman at Santa Ana
Bloomington at Pacific
Carter at Banning
Chino at Ayala
Claremont at Glendora
Corona del Mar at Edison
Dana Hills at Esperanza
La Canada at Village Christian
Lancaster at Bishop Diego
Loara at Bolsa Grande
Los Osos at Charter Oak
Norte Vista at Santa Ana Foothill
Ocean View at Buena Park
Pasadena Marshall at Santa Fe
Ramona at Hillcrest
Rancho Cucamonga at Oak Hills
Riverside Notre Dame at Cathedral City
Riverside Prep at Antelope Valley
San Dimas at Colony
Shadow Hills at Yucaipa
Temecula Valley at Paloma Valley
Upland at Villa Park
Valencia at Bishop Amat
Valley View at Vista del Lago
Vista Murrieta at Apple Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Webb at Temecula Prep
Westminster at Garden Grove
Xavier Prep at Serrano
INTERSECTIONAL
Boron at Silver Valley
Chatsworth at Westlake
Cleveland at Castaic
Desert Mirage at Mendez
Firebaugh at Los Angeles Jordan
Granada Hills Kennedy at Canyon Country Canyon
Lawndale at Los Angeles Wilson
Los Angeles Roosevelt at Monrovia
Manual Arts at Lynwood
Mayfair at Marquez
Palos Verdes at Carson
Reseda at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel, 7:30 pm.
Royal at Contreras
South El Monte at Garfield
Venice at Harvard-Westlake
Wenatchee (Washington) at Linfield Christian
West Adams at Compton Early College
Wilmington Banning at Long Beach Cabrillo
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
Animo Robinson at Sotomayor
USC Hybrid at East Valley
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Villanova Prep at Coastal Christian
PAL Academy at California School for the Deaf
INTERSECTIONAL
Legacy Christian Academy at Valley Oaks CES
Milken at Mojave, 4 p.m.
Noli Indian at Vista Meridian, 6 p.m.
Sherman Oaks CES at Faith Baptist, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Adelanto at Sultana
Alemany at Compton, 6 p.m.
Aliso Niguel at El Toro
Arcadia at La Salle
Arlington at Fontana
Arroyo at Katella
Bassett at Temple City
Big Bear at Glendale
Bishop Montgomery at Simi Valley
Bonita at Western
Bosco Tech at Keppel
Brentwood at Oak Park
Buena at Fillmore
Burbank at Calabasas
Burbank Burroughs at Santa Monica
California at Baldwin Park
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Nogales
Canyon Country Canyon at Glendale
Capistrano Valley Christian at Laguna Hills
Cerritos at Cerritos Valley Christian
Chaffey at Heritage
Citrus Hill at Arroyo Valley
Coachella Valley at Palm Springs
Compton Centennial at Peninsula, 4 p.m.
Corona at Miller
Covina at Montclair
Crescenta Valley vs/ Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon
Damien at Faith Lutheran
Del Sol at Santa Paula
Desert at Desert Christian, 6 p.m.
Dos Pueblos at Santa Barbara
Eisenhower at Cypress
El Dorado at Yorba Linda
El Modena at Tesoro
El Rancho at West Covina
Estancia at Bell Gardens
Etiwanda at Alta Loma
Gabrielino at Azusa
Ganesha at Don Lugo
Garden Grove Pacifica at Anaheim Canyon
Gardena Serra at Los Alamitos
Garey at Sierra Vista
Gahr at Artesia
Glenn at California Military
Grand Terrace at Redlands
Great Oak at Capistrano Valley
Hacienda Heights Wilson at St. Bernard
Hawthorne at West Torrance
Hemet at Rancho Mirage
Heritage Christian at Carpinteria
Highland vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College
Hueneme at Oxnard
Huntington Beach at Long Beach Wilson
Irvine University at Portola
JSerra at Crean Lutheran
Kaiser at Granite Hills
Lakeside at Twentynine Palms
La Mirada at Bellflower
La Palma Kennedy at Sunny Hills
La Quinta at Citrus Valley
Littlerock at Viewpoint
Long Beach Jordan at Hesperia
Long Beach Poly at Tustin
Los Amigos at Costa Mesa
Los Altos at Schurr
Loyola at Mira Costa
Marina at Fountain Valley
Millikan at Downey
Mountain View at Hoover, 6 p.m.
Muir at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy
Murrieta Valley at Cajon
Newbury Park at Arroyo Grande
North Torrance at Mary Star of the Sea
Northview at Torrance
Northwood at Brea Olinda
Norwalk at Pasadena
Ontario at Jurupa Valley
Orange at Elsinore
Orange Vista at Norco
Oxnard Pacifica vs. Hart at College of the Canyons
Palmdale vs. West Ranch at Valencia
Palm Desert at Victor Valley
Paraclete at La Habra
Paramount at Dominguez
Patriot at Canyon Springs
Pioneer at Rancho Alamitos
Placentia Valencia at Rowland
Pomona at Duarte
Rancho Christian at West Valley
Rancho Verde at Murrieta Mesa
Redondo Union at Culver City
Rialto at Desert Hot Springs
Ridgecrest Burroughs at Eastside
Riverside North at Riverside King
Riverside Poly at Redlands East Valley
Rio Hondo Prep at Quartz Hill
Rosemead at El Monte
Rubidoux at Vasquez
Saddleback at Montebello
Salesian at La Serna
San Clemente at Chaparral
San Gabriel at South Pasadena
San Jacinto Valley Academy at Desert Christian Academy
San Juan Hills at Chino Hills
San Marcos at Channel Islands
Santa Ana Valley at Garden Grove Santiago
Santa Rosa Academy at Indian Springs
Saugus at Camarillo
Savanna at Century
Segerstrom at Barstow
Silverado at Corona Santiago
Sonora at Walnut
South Hills at Diamond Ranch
South Torrance at El Segundo
St. Anthony at St. Margaret’s
St. Francis at Crespi
Tahquitz at Moreno Valley
Temescal Canyon at Jurupa Hills
Thousand Oaks at Agoura
Trabuco Hills at St. Bonaventure
Troy at Fullerton
Ventura at Lakewood
Western Christian at Maranatha
Westminster La Quinta at Godinez
Whittier at St. Paul
Whittier Christian at Ontario Christian
Woodbridge at Irvine
Workman at La Puente
Yucca Valley at Colton
INTERSECTIONAL
Anza Hamilton at Tri-City Christian
Bakersfield Liberty at Oaks Christian
Beverly Hills at Army-Navy
Cathedral at Sacramento Grant
Chandler Basha (Arizona) vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College
Chatsworth at Westlake
Desert Mirage at Mendez
Grace ar El Camino Real
Highlands Ranch Valor (Colo.) vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium
Huntington Park at St. Monica, 7:30 p.m.
Inglewood at Gilbert Highland (Ariz.)
Las Vegas Shadow Ridge at Laguna Beach
Leuzinger at San Diego Lincoln
Mira Monte at Nordhoff
Mission Viejo at Folsom
Moorpark at Birmingham
Moreau Catholic at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
Peoria Centennial (Ariz.) vs. Servite at Cerritos College
St. John Bosco at Pittsburg
South Gate at Warren
Torres at Verbum Dei
Victory Christian Academy at Nuview Bridge
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Academy of Careers & Exploration at Calvary Baptist
Cuyama Valley at Laguna Blanca, 3 p.m.
Price at United Christian Academy
INTERSECTIONAL
Chadwick at Mammoth
Coast Union at Laton
Cornerstone Christian at North County St. Joseph Academy
Maricopa at Immanuel Christian
Public Safety Academy at Francis Parker, 6 p.m.
TEACH Tech Charter at Lancaster Baptist
West Shores at Lucerne Valley
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
San Marino at Alhambra
Santa Clara at St. Jeanne de Lestonnac, 6 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Dorsey at Castlemont
8-MAN
CITY SECTION
Nonleague
South LA College Prep at Stella, 12 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Cate at Valley Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
Santa Clarita Christian at Hesperia Christian, 6 p.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
California Lutheran at Downey Calvary Chapel, 6 p.m.
Malibu at Orcutt Academy, 2 p.m.
New Designs Watts at Pasadena Poly, 11 a.m.
New Designs University Park at Lighthouse Christian, 6 p.m.