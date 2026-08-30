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High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Santa Margarita linebacker/running back. Jaion Smith spreads his arms wide as he celebrates.
Linebacker/running back Jaion Smith of Santa Margarita High, which is the new No. 1-ranked team in the Southland.
(Craig Weston / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 1:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week’s ranking

1. SANTA MARGARITA (2-0) def. Corona Centennial, 21-20; vs. Palmdale Highland, Friday; 4

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1) lost to Santa Margarita, 21-20; at Mater Dei, Sept. 11; 1

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-1) def. Philadelphia Roman Catholic, 45-25; at Pittsburg, Friday; 2

4. SIERRA CANYON (2-0) def. Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade, 24-7; vs. Honolulu St. Louis, Sept. 10; 3

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-1) def. San Diego Cathedral, 38-24; vs. Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, Friday; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (2-0) def. St. Paul, 77-12; at Folsom, Friday; 6

7. MATER DEI (1-0) def. Orem (Utah), 32-26; vs. Corona Centennial, Sept. 11; 7

8. SAN CLEMENTE (2-0) did not play; at Chaparral, Friday; 8

9. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-0) def. Oaks Christian, 44-14; at Oak Hills, Thursday; 9

10. CHAPARRAL (1-1) def. San Juan Hills, 31-19; vs. San Clemente, Friday; 10

11 CREAN LUTHERAN (2-0) def. Mira Costa, 31-10; vs. JSerra, Friday; 12

12. CHAMINADE (3-0) def. Valencia, 35-10; at Beaumont, Sept. 11; 13

13. PALOS VERDES (2-0) def. Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore, 21-18; at Carson, Thursday; 14

14. SERVITE (1-1) def. Murrieta Valley, 42-10; vs. Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial, Friday; 16

15. CARSON (2-0) def. Dorsey, 31-8; vs. Palos Verdes, Thursday; 15

16. JSERRA (1-1) def. Long Beach Wilson, 63-0; at Crean Lutheran, Friday; 17

17. DAMIEN (2-0) def. Vista Murrieta, 27-21; at Las Vegas Faith Lutheran, Friday; 18

18. OXNARD PACIFICA (2-0) def. San Diego Lincoln, 52-28; at Hart, Friday; 19

19. EDISON (1-1) lost to Phoenix Pinnacle, 32-28; vs. Corona del Mar, Thursday; 11

20. GARDENA SERRA (1-1) def. L.A. Hamilton, 49-12; at Los Alamitos, Friday; 20

21. BISHOP AMAT (2-0) def. Oak Hills, 22-3; vs. Valencia, Thursday; 21

22. CORONA DEL MAR (2-0) def. Santa Barbara, 37-7; at Edison, Thursday; 22

23. YORBA LINDA (2-0) def. Long Beach Poly, 30-12; vs. El Dorado, Friday; 23

24. WESTLAKE (2-0) def. Agoura, 38-7; vs. Chatsworth, Thursday; 24

25. ST. BONAVENTURE (2-0) def. St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 34-21; vs. Trabuco Hills, Friday; 25

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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