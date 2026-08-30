The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings
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A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 1:
Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week’s ranking
1. SANTA MARGARITA (2-0) def. Corona Centennial, 21-20; vs. Palmdale Highland, Friday; 4
2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1) lost to Santa Margarita, 21-20; at Mater Dei, Sept. 11; 1
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-1) def. Philadelphia Roman Catholic, 45-25; at Pittsburg, Friday; 2
4. SIERRA CANYON (2-0) def. Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade, 24-7; vs. Honolulu St. Louis, Sept. 10; 3
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-1) def. San Diego Cathedral, 38-24; vs. Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, Friday; 5
6. MISSION VIEJO (2-0) def. St. Paul, 77-12; at Folsom, Friday; 6
7. MATER DEI (1-0) def. Orem (Utah), 32-26; vs. Corona Centennial, Sept. 11; 7
8. SAN CLEMENTE (2-0) did not play; at Chaparral, Friday; 8
9. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-0) def. Oaks Christian, 44-14; at Oak Hills, Thursday; 9
10. CHAPARRAL (1-1) def. San Juan Hills, 31-19; vs. San Clemente, Friday; 10
11 CREAN LUTHERAN (2-0) def. Mira Costa, 31-10; vs. JSerra, Friday; 12
12. CHAMINADE (3-0) def. Valencia, 35-10; at Beaumont, Sept. 11; 13
13. PALOS VERDES (2-0) def. Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore, 21-18; at Carson, Thursday; 14
14. SERVITE (1-1) def. Murrieta Valley, 42-10; vs. Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial, Friday; 16
15. CARSON (2-0) def. Dorsey, 31-8; vs. Palos Verdes, Thursday; 15
16. JSERRA (1-1) def. Long Beach Wilson, 63-0; at Crean Lutheran, Friday; 17
17. DAMIEN (2-0) def. Vista Murrieta, 27-21; at Las Vegas Faith Lutheran, Friday; 18
18. OXNARD PACIFICA (2-0) def. San Diego Lincoln, 52-28; at Hart, Friday; 19
19. EDISON (1-1) lost to Phoenix Pinnacle, 32-28; vs. Corona del Mar, Thursday; 11
20. GARDENA SERRA (1-1) def. L.A. Hamilton, 49-12; at Los Alamitos, Friday; 20
21. BISHOP AMAT (2-0) def. Oak Hills, 22-3; vs. Valencia, Thursday; 21
22. CORONA DEL MAR (2-0) def. Santa Barbara, 37-7; at Edison, Thursday; 22
23. YORBA LINDA (2-0) def. Long Beach Poly, 30-12; vs. El Dorado, Friday; 23
24. WESTLAKE (2-0) def. Agoura, 38-7; vs. Chatsworth, Thursday; 24
25. ST. BONAVENTURE (2-0) def. St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 34-21; vs. Trabuco Hills, Friday; 25