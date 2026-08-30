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High School Sports

Prep talk: Max Eldridge of Corona Santiago sacks QBs, hits home runs

Max Eldridge of Corona Santiago High is photographed in a car.
Max Eldridge of Corona Santiago sacks quarterbacks during football season and hits home runs during baseball season.
(Eldridge family)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Don’t ever doubt the toughness of Max Eldridge from Corona Santiago High.

During football season, he’s a 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive lineman who loves to make quarterbacks feel uncomfortable. He recorded four sacks in the season opener last week against Yucaipa. As an outfielder-pitcher for the baseball team, he showed off power with his bat and arm. He had eight home runs last season. He’s committed to UC San Diego for baseball.

For him to keep playing football even though baseball will be his sport in college shows that he wants to make his senior year memorable and enjoy his final months playing with his best friends.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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