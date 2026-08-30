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High School Sports

The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings

Addi Stern of Corona del Mar.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
 and Steve Galluzzo
0:00 0:00

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The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings:

1. JSerra (9-0)
The Lions are 37-0 since the start of last season and all but four of the wins during their streak have been by 10 points or more.
Next: Wednesday at Corona Santiago.

2. Newport Harbor (8-1)
Scarlett Guyser threw for three touchdowns, ran for another and intercepted a pass in the Sunset League opener versus Edison.
Next: Monday at Marina.

3. Orange Lutheran (7-1)
Wide receivers Josie Anderson, Ava Harrison and Summer Mele have combined for 96 catches, 892 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Next: Monday at Woodbridge.

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4. Sierra Canyon (5-2)
Makena Cook threw seven touchdown passes in the Trailblazers’ 53-0 win over Bishop Alemany in their Mission League opener.
Next: Monday at Flintridge Sacred Heart.

5. Corona del Mar (8-1)
Addi Stern threw for two touchdowns and had three sacks, seven deflections and an interception in upset of Huntington Beach.
Next: Monday vs. Los Alamitos.

6. Huntington Beach (4-2)
Four receivers have 25 or more catches for the Oilers. Roxie Shaia threw for four touchdowns in 20-18 loss to Corona del Mar.
Next: Monday at Fountain Valley.

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7. Dos Pueblos (8-2)
The Chargers capped a 4-0 week with a 58-0 rout of Fillmore and an 18-6 win versus Scripps Ranch at Saturday’s Ventura Showcase.
Next: Tuesday at Santa Barbara.

8. Westlake (7-3)
Star receiver Olivia Elsokary and the Warriors rebounded from a 21-19 defeat to Dos Pueblos with a 26-13 victory over Oxnard.
Next: Thursday vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

9. Lakewood St. Joseph (7-0)
The Jesters outscored their last three opponents (Mira Costa, Redondo Union and Atherton Sacred Heart Prep) by a margin of 80-12.
Next: Tuesday at Beckman.

10. Oxnard (6-4)
Ryanna Harris has rushed for 575 yards and eight touchdowns in 80 carries and has six interceptions and 40 flag pulls.
Next: Tuesday at Buena.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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