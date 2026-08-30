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The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings:

1. JSerra (9-0)

The Lions are 37-0 since the start of last season and all but four of the wins during their streak have been by 10 points or more.

Next: Wednesday at Corona Santiago.

2. Newport Harbor (8-1)

Scarlett Guyser threw for three touchdowns, ran for another and intercepted a pass in the Sunset League opener versus Edison.

Next: Monday at Marina.

3. Orange Lutheran (7-1)

Wide receivers Josie Anderson, Ava Harrison and Summer Mele have combined for 96 catches, 892 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Next: Monday at Woodbridge.

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4. Sierra Canyon (5-2)

Makena Cook threw seven touchdown passes in the Trailblazers’ 53-0 win over Bishop Alemany in their Mission League opener.

Next: Monday at Flintridge Sacred Heart.

5. Corona del Mar (8-1)

Addi Stern threw for two touchdowns and had three sacks, seven deflections and an interception in upset of Huntington Beach.

Next: Monday vs. Los Alamitos.

6. Huntington Beach (4-2)

Four receivers have 25 or more catches for the Oilers. Roxie Shaia threw for four touchdowns in 20-18 loss to Corona del Mar.

Next: Monday at Fountain Valley.

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7. Dos Pueblos (8-2)

The Chargers capped a 4-0 week with a 58-0 rout of Fillmore and an 18-6 win versus Scripps Ranch at Saturday’s Ventura Showcase.

Next: Tuesday at Santa Barbara.

8. Westlake (7-3)

Star receiver Olivia Elsokary and the Warriors rebounded from a 21-19 defeat to Dos Pueblos with a 26-13 victory over Oxnard.

Next: Thursday vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

9. Lakewood St. Joseph (7-0)

The Jesters outscored their last three opponents (Mira Costa, Redondo Union and Atherton Sacred Heart Prep) by a margin of 80-12.

Next: Tuesday at Beckman.

10. Oxnard (6-4)

Ryanna Harris has rushed for 575 yards and eight touchdowns in 80 carries and has six interceptions and 40 flag pulls.

Next: Tuesday at Buena.