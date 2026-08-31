Prep talk: Long Beach Veterans Memorial Stadium bids goodbye for now

The final high school football game was played on Friday night at Long Beach Veterans Stadium. It will be demolished and replaced with a new stadium. Long Beach Poly played Yorba Linda and lost 30-13.

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Long Beach Veterans Memorial Stadium hosted its final high school football game Friday night. Long Beach Poly fell to Yorba Linda 30-13. Now it will be demolished and replaced as part of a $250 million sports complex project.

It was around for 70 years and the site for the historic Long Beach Poly vs. De La Salle football game in 2001 that attracted more than 17,000 fans. Long Beach City College played a final game at the stadium on Saturday.

The new stadium is expected to be ready by 2029, with fields for football, soccer and track as part of an 18-acre sports complex. The project is funded by a Long Beach City College bond measure.

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The new stadium might even be able to host state track and field and football championships in the future.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.