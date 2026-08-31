The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Quarterback Chris Fields III and City Open Division champion Carson host Palos Verdes in a key intersectional matchup Thursday night.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:

1. CARSON (2-0). Colts get tested on Thursday, hosting unbeaten Palos Verdes and quarterback Ryan Rakowski.

2. CRENSHAW (2-0). Three interceptions by freshman Jason Grant Jr. last week gave big boost in win over Long Beach Jordan.

3. SAN PEDRO (2-0). Pirates’ 4x100-meter City champion relay team is well represented with their speed playing football.

Advertisement

4. BIRMINGHAM (0-1). Next up is Moorpark as the Patriots look to see if they can improve from a shutout loss to Hart.

5. GARFIELD (1-0). Get ready for lots of running when Bulldogs face 2-0 South El Monte.

6. KENNEDY (2-0). Underestimate the Golden Cougars at your own peril.

7. KING/DREW (0-2). Tough nonleague schedule is supposed to prepare the team for City competition.

8. CLEVELAND (2-0). With shutouts over Narbonne and Grant, Cavaliers have outscored their opponents 96-0 going into tough game against Castaic.

Advertisement

9. BELL (2-0). Coach Noel Padilla has players from baseball, soccer, volleyball and track teams and stunned Marquez last week.

10. MARSHALL (2-0). Quarterback Nathaniel Cadet gives Barristers legitimate passing attack.