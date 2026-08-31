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High School Sports

The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings

Carson quarterback Chris Fields III runs with the ball during a game.
Quarterback Chris Fields III and City Open Division champion Carson host Palos Verdes in a key intersectional matchup Thursday night.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:

1. CARSON (2-0). Colts get tested on Thursday, hosting unbeaten Palos Verdes and quarterback Ryan Rakowski.

2. CRENSHAW (2-0). Three interceptions by freshman Jason Grant Jr. last week gave big boost in win over Long Beach Jordan.

3. SAN PEDRO (2-0). Pirates’ 4x100-meter City champion relay team is well represented with their speed playing football.

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4. BIRMINGHAM (0-1). Next up is Moorpark as the Patriots look to see if they can improve from a shutout loss to Hart.

5. GARFIELD (1-0). Get ready for lots of running when Bulldogs face 2-0 South El Monte.

6. KENNEDY (2-0). Underestimate the Golden Cougars at your own peril.

7. KING/DREW (0-2). Tough nonleague schedule is supposed to prepare the team for City competition.

8. CLEVELAND (2-0). With shutouts over Narbonne and Grant, Cavaliers have outscored their opponents 96-0 going into tough game against Castaic.

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9. BELL (2-0). Coach Noel Padilla has players from baseball, soccer, volleyball and track teams and stunned Marquez last week.

10. MARSHALL (2-0). Quarterback Nathaniel Cadet gives Barristers legitimate passing attack.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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