The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings
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The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:
1. CARSON (2-0). Colts get tested on Thursday, hosting unbeaten Palos Verdes and quarterback Ryan Rakowski.
2. CRENSHAW (2-0). Three interceptions by freshman Jason Grant Jr. last week gave big boost in win over Long Beach Jordan.
3. SAN PEDRO (2-0). Pirates’ 4x100-meter City champion relay team is well represented with their speed playing football.
4. BIRMINGHAM (0-1). Next up is Moorpark as the Patriots look to see if they can improve from a shutout loss to Hart.
5. GARFIELD (1-0). Get ready for lots of running when Bulldogs face 2-0 South El Monte.
6. KENNEDY (2-0). Underestimate the Golden Cougars at your own peril.
7. KING/DREW (0-2). Tough nonleague schedule is supposed to prepare the team for City competition.
8. CLEVELAND (2-0). With shutouts over Narbonne and Grant, Cavaliers have outscored their opponents 96-0 going into tough game against Castaic.
9. BELL (2-0). Coach Noel Padilla has players from baseball, soccer, volleyball and track teams and stunned Marquez last week.
10. MARSHALL (2-0). Quarterback Nathaniel Cadet gives Barristers legitimate passing attack.