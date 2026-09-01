Prep talk: LAUSD legacy schools are making a football comeback

Marshall High opened in 1931 and is 2-0 in football.

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Let’s hear it for the legacy high schools of the Los Angeles Unified School District. At least in the early football season, they’re making a comeback.

Bell High, open since 1925, is 2-0 after an upset win over one of the newer schools, Marquez.

Jefferson High, open since 1916, is 2-0 and sophomore Roshaun Brown has scored five touchdowns. Jefferson has wins over Roybal and Van Nuys.

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Carson, open since 1963, is the defending City Section Open Division champion and takes a 2-0 record into a Thursday night open game against Palos Verdes.

Marshall, open since 1931, is 2-0 and looking like the favorite to win the Northern League title.

Banning, open since 1926, is 1-1 after a forfeit loss to South East because of an ineligible player. Quarterback Noa Tuvalu has completed 28 of 33 passes for 563 yards and four touchdowns.

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San Pedro, open since 1906, is 2-0 with wins over King/Drew and West Torrance.

Cleveland, open since 1959, is 2-0 and outscored its opponents 96-0.

There are 85 high schools in LAUSD, with 69 fielding football programs. It’s good to see a comeback for the schools who started out in the 20th century and led the way.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.