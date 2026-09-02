Prep talk: Former Kennedy QB Diego Montes refused to be denied meeting with UCLA coach Bob Chesney

Former Granada Hills Kennedy High quarterback Diego Montes enrolled at UCLA as a student and kept trying to speak to football coach Bob Chesney so he could ask to join the team as a walk-on player.

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Persistence and commitment to keep grinding are terrific qualities for any athlete, and that’s what former All-City Section quarterback Diego Montes from Granada Hills Kennedy High showed in his pursuit to join UCLA’s football program.

Montes was admitted to UCLA as a student because of his high grade-point average and character. He was so desperate to speak with new UCLA football coach Bob Chesney that he’d show up at 5 a.m. to wait outside his office. He did that at least four times with no luck during the summer.

Finally, he ran into Chesney around 7 a.m. one day and got two minutes to speak to him. There were no roster spots left, but Chesney agreed to let him be involved with the program as an intern.

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Montes shadows the quarterbacks and tries to listen in on Chesney and others whenever he can. He hopes to get a chance to try out next year. Whatever happens, classes start later this month and he’s still grinding, watching and learning. Maybe he’ll switch positions because being a 5-foot-11 quarterback in college is tough (he did pass for 17 touchdowns and ran for 17 touchdowns his senior year).

With his determination, Montes is leaving no stone unturned while trying to enjoy his UCLA experience.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.