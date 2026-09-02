A look at one of this week’s top high school football games
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Thursday night
Palos Verdes (2-0) at Carson (2-0), 7 p.m.
It’s the battle of the South Bay. It’s a matchup of the City Section’s top team taking on a rising Southern Section team. This game has everything. Carson wants to show it can compete against good Southern Section teams, and quarterback Chris Fields III gets the opportunity to show off his new weapons. Palos Verdes already has an impressive win over Gardena Serra. Two players — quarterback Ryan Rakowski and safety Jalen Flowers — have been outstanding in delivering big plays. Palos Verdes has good special teams, so the Colts won’t have margin for error. The pick: Palos Verdes.