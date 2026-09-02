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High School Sports

A look at one of this week’s top high school football games

Palos Verdes quarterback Ryan Rakowski eludes Twelve Bridges cornerback Dylan Amos.
Palos Verdes quarterback Ryan Rakowski eludes Twelve Bridges cornerback Dylan Amos in the first half of the Division 2-A state bowl game last season.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Thursday night

Palos Verdes (2-0) at Carson (2-0), 7 p.m.

It’s the battle of the South Bay. It’s a matchup of the City Section’s top team taking on a rising Southern Section team. This game has everything. Carson wants to show it can compete against good Southern Section teams, and quarterback Chris Fields III gets the opportunity to show off his new weapons. Palos Verdes already has an impressive win over Gardena Serra. Two players — quarterback Ryan Rakowski and safety Jalen Flowers — have been outstanding in delivering big plays. Palos Verdes has good special teams, so the Colts won’t have margin for error. The pick: Palos Verdes.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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