How the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared Thursday

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A look at how the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared this week:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game

1. SANTA MARGARITA (2-0) vs. Palmdale Highland, Friday; vs. Sacramento Inderkum at San Juan Hills, Sept. 12

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1) did not play; at Mater Dei, Sept. 11

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-1) at Pittsburg, Friday; vs. Kahuku (Hawaii), Sept. 11

4. SIERRA CANYON (2-0) did not play; vs. Honolulu St. Louis, Sept. 10

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (1-1) vs. Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, Friday; at Gardena Serra, Sept. 11

6. MISSION VIEJO (2-0) at Folsom, Friday; vs. San Diego Lincoln, Sept. 11

7. MATER DEI (2-0) vs Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian, Friday; vs. Corona Centennial, Sept. 11

8. SAN CLEMENTE (2-0) at Chaparral, Friday; at La Costa Canyon, Sept. 11

9. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-1) lost to Oak Hills, 25-17; at Chaparral, Sept. 11

10. CHAPARRAL (1-1) vs. San Clemente, Friday; vs. Rancho Cucagmona, Sept. 11

11 CREAN LUTHERAN (2-0) vs. JSerra, Friday; vs. El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge, Sept. 11

12. CHAMINADE (3-0) did not play; at Beaumont, Sept. 11

13. PALOS VERDES (3-0) def. Carson, 35-20; at Huntington Beach Edison, Sept. 11

14. SERVITE (1-1) vs. Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial, Friday; vs. St. Paul, Sept. 11

15. CARSON (2-1) lost to Palos Verdes, 35-20; at Long Beach Poly, Sept. 11

16. JSERRA (1-1) at Crean Lutheran, Friday; vs. Oak Hills, Sept. 10

17. DAMIEN (2-0) at Las Vegas Faith Lutheran, Friday; at Tustin, Sept. 10

18. OXNARD PACIFICA (2-0) at Hart, Friday; at Palmdale Highland, Sept. 11

19. HUNTINGTON BEACH EDISON (1-2) lost to Corona del Mar, 27-7; vs. Palos Verdes, Sept. 11

20. GARDENA SERRA (1-1) at Los Alamitos, Friday; vs. Orange Lutheran, Sept. 11

21. BISHOP AMAT (4-0) def. Valencia, 49-10; vs. Culver City, Sept. 11

22. CORONA DEL MAR (3-0) def. Huntington Beach Edison, 27-7; at Newport Harbor, Sept. 10

23. YORBA LINDA (2-0) vs. El Dorado, Friday; vs. Esperanza, Sept. 11

24. WESTLAKE (3-0) def. Chatsworth, 49-14; vs. Laguna Beach, Sept. 10

25. ST. BONAVENTURE (2-0) vs. Trabuco Hills, Friday; at Modesto Central

