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High School Sports

Prep talk: Bell football team is blessed with five baseball players as starters

Bell High football players (from left) Jordan Medrano, Julian Campos, Joel Medrano and Manuel Pasillas pose for a photo.
Bell football is 2-0 with the help of baseball players running back Jordan Medrano (left) receiver Julian Campos, receiver Joel Medrano and quarterback Manuel Pasillas.
(Bell HS)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Bell High football coach Noel Padilla used to be an assistant to former head coach Frank Medina, now the school’s baseball coach. Keeping that relationship good has been a boon for the football team.

The Eagles (2-0) have five baseball players as major contributors.

There’s running back Jordan Medrano, receiver Julian Campos, receiver Joel Medrano, quarterback Manuel Pasillas and defensive end Antonio Figueroa.

There’s also track and field, volleyball and soccer athletes on the football team.

Bell has wanted to break up the domination of Garfield in the Eastern League, so why not get all the school’s top athletes to help?

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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