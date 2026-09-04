Prep talk: Bell football team is blessed with five baseball players as starters

Bell football is 2-0 with the help of baseball players running back Jordan Medrano (left) receiver Julian Campos, receiver Joel Medrano and quarterback Manuel Pasillas.

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Bell High football coach Noel Padilla used to be an assistant to former head coach Frank Medina, now the school’s baseball coach. Keeping that relationship good has been a boon for the football team.

The Eagles (2-0) have five baseball players as major contributors.

There’s running back Jordan Medrano, receiver Julian Campos, receiver Joel Medrano, quarterback Manuel Pasillas and defensive end Antonio Figueroa.

There’s also track and field, volleyball and soccer athletes on the football team.

Bell has wanted to break up the domination of Garfield in the Eastern League, so why not get all the school’s top athletes to help?

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This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.