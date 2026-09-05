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High School Sports

High school flag football: Friday and Saturday scores

High school flag football equipment on green turf.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

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FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Southern Section

Beckman 21, Bonita 13

Bonita 20, Paso Robles 19

Camarillo 25, Castaic 0

Chaminade 25, Louisville 0

Quartz Hill 41, Rosamond 0

Westminster 20, Katella 6

Westridge 24, Culver City 0

Intersectional

Beckman 26, Amador Valley 6

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Southern Section

Beckman 21, San Marcos 6

Murrieta Mesa 25, Temecula Prep 12

Sage Hill 33, Santa Ana Football 0

San Dimas 20, Montebello 0

San Marcos 15, Bonita 12

St. Lucy’s d. United Christian Academy, forfeit

Yorba Linda 13, Chaparral 12

Intersectional

Ayala 50, Mission College Prep 6

Ayala 6, San Luis Obispo 0

Beckman 20, Amador Valley 13

Bonita 31, Templeton 7

Merced 40, Rialto 6

Merced 66, Rancho Cucamonga 12

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