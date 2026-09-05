High school flag football: Friday and Saturday scores
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FRIDAY’S RESULTS
Southern Section
Beckman 21, Bonita 13
Bonita 20, Paso Robles 19
Camarillo 25, Castaic 0
Chaminade 25, Louisville 0
Quartz Hill 41, Rosamond 0
Westminster 20, Katella 6
Westridge 24, Culver City 0
Intersectional
Beckman 26, Amador Valley 6
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Southern Section
Beckman 21, San Marcos 6
Murrieta Mesa 25, Temecula Prep 12
Sage Hill 33, Santa Ana Football 0
San Dimas 20, Montebello 0
San Marcos 15, Bonita 12
St. Lucy’s d. United Christian Academy, forfeit
Yorba Linda 13, Chaparral 12
Intersectional
Ayala 50, Mission College Prep 6
Ayala 6, San Luis Obispo 0
Beckman 20, Amador Valley 13
Bonita 31, Templeton 7
Merced 40, Rialto 6
Merced 66, Rancho Cucamonga 12