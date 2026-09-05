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High School Sports

High school football: Saturday’s scores from across the Southland

High school football scores
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

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SATURDAY’S RESULT’S

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

San Marino 49, Alhambra 0

Santa Clara 50, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 10

INTERSECTIONAL

Dorsey 18, Oakland Castlemont 6

8-MAN

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Cate 60, Valley Christian Academy 28

Santa Clarita Christian 27, Hesperia Christian 10

INTERSECTIONAL

California Lutheran 36, Downey Calvary Chapel 22

Orcutt Academy 48, Malibu 33

Pasadena Poly 42, New Designs Watts 0
High School SportsSports

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