High school football: Saturday’s scores from across the Southland
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SATURDAY’S RESULT’S
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
San Marino 49, Alhambra 0
Santa Clara 50, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 10
INTERSECTIONAL
Dorsey 18, Oakland Castlemont 6
8-MAN
SOUTHERN SECTION
Nonleague
Cate 60, Valley Christian Academy 28
Santa Clarita Christian 27, Hesperia Christian 10
INTERSECTIONAL
California Lutheran 36, Downey Calvary Chapel 22
Orcutt Academy 48, Malibu 33
Pasadena Poly 42, New Designs Watts 0