Under fire over coaches being placed on leave, Brad Wright quits El Camino Real’s board

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Brad Wright, a former UCLA basketball player who made it to the NBA, announced his resignation from El Camino Real High‘s board of directors, effective Tuesday, in a letter sent to teachers. He has served as board chairman since 2020.

Wright has faced growing calls for his resignation after three high-profile El Camino Real coaches were placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation over allegations of possible fraud tied to the coaches’ CPR and first-aid cards not being listed in a Red Cross database, according to a person with knowledge of the probe not authorized to discuss it publicly. Baseball coach Josh Lienhard, girls soccer coach Eric Choi and tennis coach Jason Grider all ended up retaking the class.

Chad Boyd, an assistant baseball coach, said he and Lienhard took the online class last year, received the cards and were cleared by athletic director Richard Russell to coach. The certificate lasts for two years. Lienhard, also a P.E. teacher, was escorted off campus on Aug. 13.

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The investigation is believed to be nearing a conclusion because all three coaches have been interviewed, according to a person with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly. It remains to be seen if Wright’s resignation and that of another board member announced Sunday will have any effect on a decision regarding the coaches. It’s up to the board to make a recommendation to El Camino Real’s interim executive director Emilie Larew. An emergency board meeting could happen as early as Tuesday.

“It’s a step forward for the school to get back on the right path,” Boyd said. “The job is not done. We need the coaches back.”

A little glimpse at the El Camino Real board meeting on Thursday. People are not happy as coaches continue to be on administrative leave. pic.twitter.com/G3IQ8ksCPv — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) August 31, 2026

Since the summer, when 10-year executive director David Hussey was ousted, teachers, parents and others have been using words such as “chaos” and “soap opera” to describe the ongoing controversy. Representatives of UTLA, the teacher’s union, have been investigating finances and other problems involving the school.

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Two recent board meetings were packed with parents, students and community members demanding the coaches’ reinstatement. The board also is responsible for getting El Camino Real’s charter renewed, something Hussey was heavily involved in during his tenure. The school is advertising for a new executive director. Hussey has said he can’t comment on his current status with the school.

Last month, Wright said he was unaware of which coaches were placed on leave until he was contacted by The Times.

In his resignation letter, Wright said of his voluntary position, “I will always be proud of the years I spent serving this community. I will always cherish the relationships I have built.”

Wright did not respond to a text message seeking comment.