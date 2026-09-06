The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

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A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 1:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week’s ranking

1. SANTA MARGARITA (3-0) def. Palmdale Highland, 55-7; vs. Sacramento Inderkum at San Juan Hills, Saturday; 1

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1) did not play; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana College, Friday; 2

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-1) def. Pittsburg, 26-14; vs. Kahuku (Hawaii), Friday; 3

4. SIERRA CANYON (2-0) did not play; vs. Honolulu St. Louis, Thursday; 4

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1) def. Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, 23-17; at Gardena Serra, Friday; 5

6. MATER DEI (3-0) def. Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian, 38-22; vs. Corona Centennial, Friday; 7

7. MISSION VIEJO (2-1) lost to Folsom, 35-21; vs. San Diego Lincoln, Friday; 6

8. SAN CLEMENTE (3-0) def. Chaparral, 35-20; at La Costa Canyon, Friday; 8

9 . CHAMINADE (3-0) did not play; at Beaumont, Friday; 12

10. PALOS VERDES (3-0) def. Carson, 35-20; at Huntington Beach Edison, Friday; 13

11. JSERRA (2-1) def. Crean Lutheran, 37-29; vs. Oak Hills, Thursday; 16

12. YORBA LINDA (3-0) def. El Dorado, 27-0; vs. Esperanza, Friday; 23

13. CREAN LUTHERAN (2-1) lost to JSerra, 37-29; vs. El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge, Friday; 11

14. SERVITE (1-2) lost to Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial, 22-14; vs. St. Paul, Friday; 14

15. CORONA DEL MAR (3-0) def. Huntington Beach Edison, 27-7; at Newport Harbor, Thursday; 22

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16. BISHOP AMAT (4-0) def. Valencia, 49-10; vs. Culver City, Friday; 21

17. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-1) lost to Oak Hills, 25-17; at Chaparral, Friday; 9

18. CHAPARRAL (1-2) lost to San Clemente, 35-20; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 10

19. CARSON (2-1) lost to Palos Verdes, 35-20; at Long Beach Poly, Friday; 15

20. DAMIEN (2-1) lost to Las Vegas Faith Lutheran, 35-31; at Tustin, Thursday; 17

21. OXNARD PACIFICA (3-0) def. Hart, 39-20; at Palmdale Highland, Friday; 18

22. GARDENA SERRA (2-1) def. Los Alamitos, 34-23; vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday; 20

23. WESTLAKE (3-0) def. Chatsworth, 49-14; vs. Laguna Beach, Thursday; 24

24. ST. BONAVENTURE (3-0) def. Trabuco Hills, 51-14; at Modesto Central, Friday; 25

25. LA SERNA (3-0) def. Salesian, 52-33; at Covina Northview, Friday; NR

