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High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland after Week 1:

Rk. School (record) result; Next game; last week’s ranking

1. SANTA MARGARITA (3-0) def. Palmdale Highland, 55-7; vs. Sacramento Inderkum at San Juan Hills, Saturday; 1

2. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1) did not play; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana College, Friday; 2

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-1) def. Pittsburg, 26-14; vs. Kahuku (Hawaii), Friday; 3

4. SIERRA CANYON (2-0) did not play; vs. Honolulu St. Louis, Thursday; 4

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (2-1) def. Chandler (Ariz.) Basha, 23-17; at Gardena Serra, Friday; 5

6. MATER DEI (3-0) def. Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian, 38-22; vs. Corona Centennial, Friday; 7

7. MISSION VIEJO (2-1) lost to Folsom, 35-21; vs. San Diego Lincoln, Friday; 6

8. SAN CLEMENTE (3-0) def. Chaparral, 35-20; at La Costa Canyon, Friday; 8

9 . CHAMINADE (3-0) did not play; at Beaumont, Friday; 12

10. PALOS VERDES (3-0) def. Carson, 35-20; at Huntington Beach Edison, Friday; 13

11. JSERRA (2-1) def. Crean Lutheran, 37-29; vs. Oak Hills, Thursday; 16

12. YORBA LINDA (3-0) def. El Dorado, 27-0; vs. Esperanza, Friday; 23

13. CREAN LUTHERAN (2-1) lost to JSerra, 37-29; vs. El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge, Friday; 11

14. SERVITE (1-2) lost to Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial, 22-14; vs. St. Paul, Friday; 14

15. CORONA DEL MAR (3-0) def. Huntington Beach Edison, 27-7; at Newport Harbor, Thursday; 22

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16. BISHOP AMAT (4-0) def. Valencia, 49-10; vs. Culver City, Friday; 21

17. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (2-1) lost to Oak Hills, 25-17; at Chaparral, Friday; 9

18. CHAPARRAL (1-2) lost to San Clemente, 35-20; vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday; 10

19. CARSON (2-1) lost to Palos Verdes, 35-20; at Long Beach Poly, Friday; 15

20. DAMIEN (2-1) lost to Las Vegas Faith Lutheran, 35-31; at Tustin, Thursday; 17

21. OXNARD PACIFICA (3-0) def. Hart, 39-20; at Palmdale Highland, Friday; 18

22. GARDENA SERRA (2-1) def. Los Alamitos, 34-23; vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday; 20

23. WESTLAKE (3-0) def. Chatsworth, 49-14; vs. Laguna Beach, Thursday; 24

24. ST. BONAVENTURE (3-0) def. Trabuco Hills, 51-14; at Modesto Central, Friday; 25

25. LA SERNA (3-0) def. Salesian, 52-33; at Covina Northview, Friday; NR

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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