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High School Sports

Prep talk: First-year Narbonne football coach gets his first victory

The Fairfax high scoreboard displays the Gauchos' margin of victory, 28-18, on Thursday night.
Narbonne won its first game of the season on Thursday night, 28-18 at Fairfax.
(Narbonne HS)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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Patrick Goodpaster, a lieutenant in the Gardena Police Department and football coach at 10-time City Section champion Narbonne High, should have turned on his police car siren to celebrate his first win as a high school coach on Thursday night, 28-18 over Fairfax.

“No, no,” he said.

Then he acknowledged, “It meant a lot.”

He took over a program this year that remains banned from the City Section playoffs for three years pending an appeal of sanctions imposed in 2024 for repeated rule violations. This is Year 2 of the sanctions.

That caused an exodus of players and support.

The first session Goodpaster had with the 16 players who showed up involved teaching them what a hash mark was.

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“It is starting from scratch,” he said. “It’s really hard to change a culture. When you’re trying to break bad habits and teenagers need to buy into someone who just shows up, it takes time.’’

Narbonne lost 43-0 to Cleveland in its season opener, then 32-14 to North Torrance before beating Fairfax.

“I think they saw we’re getting better,” he said.

Goodpaster, a former Narbonne player, was receiving congratulations day and night. “My phone was blowing up,” he said.

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The Gauchos have a roster that fluctuates among 24 varsity players, but more and more are showing up to join the team. and others are waiting to be cleared depending on the 10-week report cards.

“My goal is to have 45 kids next year,” said Goodpaster, a longtime youth coach in the community.

Narbonne is scheduled to appeal this month to have sanctions removed for the playoffs. With a policeman in charge of the program, there’s no more off-the-field games being played — only hard work trying to get back to the top.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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