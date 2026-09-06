Prep talk: First-year Narbonne football coach gets his first victory

Narbonne won its first game of the season on Thursday night, 28-18 at Fairfax.

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Patrick Goodpaster, a lieutenant in the Gardena Police Department and football coach at 10-time City Section champion Narbonne High, should have turned on his police car siren to celebrate his first win as a high school coach on Thursday night, 28-18 over Fairfax.

“No, no,” he said.

Then he acknowledged, “It meant a lot.”

He took over a program this year that remains banned from the City Section playoffs for three years pending an appeal of sanctions imposed in 2024 for repeated rule violations. This is Year 2 of the sanctions.

That caused an exodus of players and support.

The first session Goodpaster had with the 16 players who showed up involved teaching them what a hash mark was.

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“It is starting from scratch,” he said. “It’s really hard to change a culture. When you’re trying to break bad habits and teenagers need to buy into someone who just shows up, it takes time.’’

Narbonne lost 43-0 to Cleveland in its season opener, then 32-14 to North Torrance before beating Fairfax.

“I think they saw we’re getting better,” he said.

Goodpaster, a former Narbonne player, was receiving congratulations day and night. “My phone was blowing up,” he said.

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The Gauchos have a roster that fluctuates among 24 varsity players, but more and more are showing up to join the team. and others are waiting to be cleared depending on the 10-week report cards.

“My goal is to have 45 kids next year,” said Goodpaster, a longtime youth coach in the community.

Narbonne is scheduled to appeal this month to have sanctions removed for the playoffs. With a policeman in charge of the program, there’s no more off-the-field games being played — only hard work trying to get back to the top.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.