Tessa Russell of JSerra has 83 catches for 994 yards and 11 touchdowns for the unbeaten Lions.

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The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings:

1. JSerra (10-0)

There has been no sophomore slump for quarterback Kate Meier, who has 43 touchdowns (35 passing and eight rushing).

Next: Wednesday at Santa Margarita.

2. Newport Harbor (10-1)

Scarlett Guyser, Ally Shaw, Sammy Palmer and Skylie Cid have combined to throw for 2,164 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Next: Wednesday vs. Fountain Valley.

3. Orange Lutheran (10-1)

Senior quarterback Alyssa McClure has completed 196 passes for 1,718 yards and 26 scores while rushing for 203 yards.

Next: Tuesday at Mater Dei.

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4. Sierra Canyon (7-2)

The Trailblazers will have a chance to prove themselves Friday and Saturday at the MaxPreps Showdown in Chula Vista.

Next: Thursday vs. Mater Dei.

5. Huntington Beach (7-2)

Mia Aish pulled nine flags and Roxie Shaia threw for two touchdowns in an overtime win versus Sunset league foe Edison.

Next: Friday vs. North County San Marcos.

6. Dos Pueblos (10-2)

The Chargers have won seven straight, allowing only 25 points along the way, as a showdown with Oxnard looms Sept. 15.

Next: Tuesday vs. Lompoc.

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7. Westlake (8-3)

Annabel O’Keefe is one of the top passers in Ventura County, having already thrown for 2,342 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Next: Thursday at Calabasas.

8. Lakewood St. Joseph (9-0)

The Jesters remained undefeated with convincing wins against Beckman (34-13) and Long Beach Poly (25-6) last week.

Next: Tuesday vs. Los Angeles Wilson.

9. Oxnard (8-4)

Entering Channel League play all of the Yellowjackets’ losses are to teams ranked ahead of them, three by 10 points or less.

Next: Thursday vs. Santa Barbara San Marcos.

10. Edison (7-5)

The defense has 22 takeaways and all seven victories have been by shutout to offset an offense that has been inconsistent.

Next: Tuesday at San Clemente.