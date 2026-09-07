The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings
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The Times’ top 10 high school flag football rankings:
1. JSerra (10-0)
There has been no sophomore slump for quarterback Kate Meier, who has 43 touchdowns (35 passing and eight rushing).
Next: Wednesday at Santa Margarita.
2. Newport Harbor (10-1)
Scarlett Guyser, Ally Shaw, Sammy Palmer and Skylie Cid have combined to throw for 2,164 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Next: Wednesday vs. Fountain Valley.
3. Orange Lutheran (10-1)
Senior quarterback Alyssa McClure has completed 196 passes for 1,718 yards and 26 scores while rushing for 203 yards.
Next: Tuesday at Mater Dei.
4. Sierra Canyon (7-2)
The Trailblazers will have a chance to prove themselves Friday and Saturday at the MaxPreps Showdown in Chula Vista.
Next: Thursday vs. Mater Dei.
5. Huntington Beach (7-2)
Mia Aish pulled nine flags and Roxie Shaia threw for two touchdowns in an overtime win versus Sunset league foe Edison.
Next: Friday vs. North County San Marcos.
6. Dos Pueblos (10-2)
The Chargers have won seven straight, allowing only 25 points along the way, as a showdown with Oxnard looms Sept. 15.
Next: Tuesday vs. Lompoc.
7. Westlake (8-3)
Annabel O’Keefe is one of the top passers in Ventura County, having already thrown for 2,342 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Next: Thursday at Calabasas.
8. Lakewood St. Joseph (9-0)
The Jesters remained undefeated with convincing wins against Beckman (34-13) and Long Beach Poly (25-6) last week.
Next: Tuesday vs. Los Angeles Wilson.
9. Oxnard (8-4)
Entering Channel League play all of the Yellowjackets’ losses are to teams ranked ahead of them, three by 10 points or less.
Next: Thursday vs. Santa Barbara San Marcos.
10. Edison (7-5)
The defense has 22 takeaways and all seven victories have been by shutout to offset an offense that has been inconsistent.
Next: Tuesday at San Clemente.