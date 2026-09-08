The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings

(Nick Koza / For The Times)

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The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:

1. CARSON (2-1). Loss to Palos Verdes exposed the need to get quarterback Chris Fields III help on offense.

2. CRENSHAW (3-0). Reginald Duncan recorded three sacks against Hamilton’s pass-happy offense.

3. SAN PEDRO (3-0). Pirates get to test themselves during road showdown against unbeaten Bell.

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4. BIRMINGHAM (0-2). Patriots continue their Southern Section schedule with Thursday game against Calabasas.

5. GARFIELD (2-0). Ceasar Reyes had 222 yards rushing and three touchdowns in win over South El Monte.

6. KENNEDY (3-0). It’s the battle for bragging rights as Kennedy faces Granada Hills.

7. KING/DREW (1-2). QB Gerald Torres was 15 of 22 passing for 259 yards and three touchdowns vs. Gardena.

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8. CLEVELAND (3-0). The Cavaliers looking like strong contender for second place in West Valley League.

9. BELL (3-0). It’s final test time as the Eagles host Marine League power San Pedro on Friday.

10. MARSHALL (3-0). Successful passing attacks in the City Section usually lead to wins.