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High School Sports

The Times’ top 10 City Section football rankings

Carson football captains include Chris Fields III, Preston Leomiti, Michael O'Dell and Nathan Williams.
Carson football captains include Chris Fields III (left), Preston Leomiti, Michael O’Dell and Nathan Williams.
(Nick Koza / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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The Times’ top 10 high school football rankings from the City Section:

1. CARSON (2-1). Loss to Palos Verdes exposed the need to get quarterback Chris Fields III help on offense.

2. CRENSHAW (3-0). Reginald Duncan recorded three sacks against Hamilton’s pass-happy offense.

3. SAN PEDRO (3-0). Pirates get to test themselves during road showdown against unbeaten Bell.

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4. BIRMINGHAM (0-2). Patriots continue their Southern Section schedule with Thursday game against Calabasas.

5. GARFIELD (2-0). Ceasar Reyes had 222 yards rushing and three touchdowns in win over South El Monte.

6. KENNEDY (3-0). It’s the battle for bragging rights as Kennedy faces Granada Hills.

7. KING/DREW (1-2). QB Gerald Torres was 15 of 22 passing for 259 yards and three touchdowns vs. Gardena.

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8. CLEVELAND (3-0). The Cavaliers looking like strong contender for second place in West Valley League.

9. BELL (3-0). It’s final test time as the Eagles host Marine League power San Pedro on Friday.

10. MARSHALL (3-0). Successful passing attacks in the City Section usually lead to wins.

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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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