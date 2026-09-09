Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
High School Sports

A look at this week’s top high school football games

Mater Dei High quarterback Russell Sekona evades a lunging tackle during a run.
Russell Sekona is one of three quarterbacks seeing action for Mater Dei High this season.
(Craig Weston / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A look at two of this week’s top football games in the Southland:

FRIDAY

Corona Centennial (1-1) vs. Mater Dei (3-0) at Santa Ana College

The Monarchs were not happy Centennial beat them twice last season. They Monarch are coming in very motivated. Mater Dei has a strong defense and an offense that continues to use three quarterbacks — senior Cameron Pooley, junior Russell Sekona and freshman Paytyn Guess. It’s clear that running the ball successfully will be the key to victory to both teams. Centennial has had blocking issues because of injuries, but the dynamic duo of quarterback Jaden Jefferson and receiver Quentin Hale will give fans a reason to watch. The pick: Centennial.

San Pedro (3-0) at Bell (3-0)

This is an important game for City Section playoff seeding purposes and also provides more evidence of which team will compete for a league title. San Pedro has relied on the passing of Seth Solorio, who set a school record last week with seven touchdown passes against Westchester. Bell has been running the ball successfully with Jordan Medrano and Christopher Luna. The pick: San Pedro.
High School SportsSports

Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement