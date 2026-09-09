A look at this week’s top high school football games

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A look at two of this week’s top football games in the Southland:

FRIDAY

Corona Centennial (1-1) vs. Mater Dei (3-0) at Santa Ana College

The Monarchs were not happy Centennial beat them twice last season. They Monarch are coming in very motivated. Mater Dei has a strong defense and an offense that continues to use three quarterbacks — senior Cameron Pooley, junior Russell Sekona and freshman Paytyn Guess. It’s clear that running the ball successfully will be the key to victory to both teams. Centennial has had blocking issues because of injuries, but the dynamic duo of quarterback Jaden Jefferson and receiver Quentin Hale will give fans a reason to watch. The pick: Centennial.

San Pedro (3-0) at Bell (3-0)

This is an important game for City Section playoff seeding purposes and also provides more evidence of which team will compete for a league title. San Pedro has relied on the passing of Seth Solorio, who set a school record last week with seven touchdown passes against Westchester. Bell has been running the ball successfully with Jordan Medrano and Christopher Luna. The pick: San Pedro.