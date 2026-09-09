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High School Sports

No. 1 Sierra Canyon holds off No. 3 Marymount in epic five-set girls volleyball match

Mater Dei’s Addison Coady tips the ball over Sierra Canyon blocker Kendall Omoruyi during the regional final in Chatsworth.
Mater Dei’s Addison Coady tips the ball over Sierra Canyon blocker Kendall Omoruyi during in a match last season.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times )
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
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When it comes to tension, drama and excitement, Tuesday night’s girls’ volleyball match between No. 1 Sierra Canyon and No. 3 Marymount had it all.

It went five sets at Marymount before unbeaten Sierra Canyon prevailed in a 15-13 fifth set.

“It was such good volleyball at times by either team,” Marymount coach Cari Klein said. “They were playing flawless, then we would play better. It was fun.”

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Marymount rallied after dropping the first two sets 25-15, 25-11, then won 25-21 and 25-23 before an epic final set.

Kendall Omoruyi finished with 19 kills for 14-0 Sierra Canyon, which won the Mission League opener. Lucky Fasavalu had 41 assists.

Marymount, which lost to No. 2 Mater Dei on Saturday in the championship of the Dave Mohs tournament, received 27 kills from Northwestern-bound Makenna Barnes. Stanford-bound beach player Katelyn Oerlemans had 17 kills.

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“I think we’re still figuring out a lot of stuff,” Klein said. “We got lots of seniors but only two have played before. Our seniors really stepped up.”

Sierra Canyon, ranked No. 1 in the country, beat San Diego powerhouse Torrey Pines in five sets last Thursday in Chatsworth even without Nebraska-bound middle blocker Omoruyi, who was winning gold with the U23 national team at the Pan Am Cup in Nicaragua.

Sierra Canyon has little title to celebrate because it faces Harvard-Westlake on Thursday. Harvard-Westlake swept Marymount in a tournament match.
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Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

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